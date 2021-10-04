OSSIPEE — A couple from Massachusetts, short-term rental owners who recently lost in Carroll County Superior Court after suing the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, are now asking the judge to reconsider her decision.
Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., originally filed their lawsuit against the KLP, which includes portions of Conway and Bartlett, in April 2018.
At the hearing on the lawsuit’s merits in front of Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on April 27, the Andrewses were represented by John Cronin of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky PC of Manchester.
The KLP zoning board was represented by Demetrio Aspiras III of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester. KLP commissioners, who are intervenors, were represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine.
The hearing was conducted by WebEx video conferencing.
Cronin said the Andrewses had sought to purchase a property they could use for vacations and to supplement their income by renting it out. They purchased a home on Old Bartlett Road in 2011 and bought a second property on Kearsarge Road in 2013.
In November 2017, KLP commissioners issued a notice of violation against the Andrewses and other absentee STR owners. In February 2018, the KLP zoning board upheld the violation notice and also denied a rehearing request.
The Andrewses went to court that they were denied due process on several grounds but Ignatius disagreed and upheld the ZBA.
On Monday and Tuesday respectively, the Andrewses filed a motion to reconsider and another document referred to as a supplement to that motion. The supplement described a constitutional claim. It says that the right to property is protected by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and renting is part of the Andrewses “bundle of rights” and that the state only created the precinct to provide lighting.
“The Legislature did not delegate any power to the KLP to take, limit or infringe constitutionally protected property rights,” said the Andreweses. “The zoning ordinance provisions that prohibit rentals take and other wise limit property rights... The plaintiffs contend that he offending ordinance should not be forces to create and unconstitutional result.”
In their motion to reconsider, the Andrews rebut a number of points in the order including one that a member of the ZBA, Ted Wroblewski had a conflict of interest because his son, Colin, complained about STRs in Kearsarge. Then, later, Ted Wroblewsk sought to have Colin Wroblewsk be his alternate at a ZBA hearing about the Gleason family’s STR. The Gleasons filed a similar lawsuit but moved away rendering it moot. As for Ted Wroblewski, Ignatius said there’s no evidence he made any biased statements.She also notes that Colin Wroblewsk didn’t end up sitting on the board as an alternate.
“Accordingly, in light of the evidence in the record, the court concludes the plaintiffs have failed to show that member Wroblewski prejudged or was otherwise prejudiced against their appeal and should have recused himself on that basis,” said Ignatius.
According to the Andrewses’ motion, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has found that weaker “familial relationships” could cause a member’s impartiality to be questionable.
“Moreover, member Wroblewski took steps to see if a person clearly opposed to the Plaintiff’s position, his son, would be able to sit on the case for him in the event he was absent though his communication with other ZBA members,” said the Andrewses.
“Whether he was successful or unsuccessful does not alter the fact that he was determined to assure a ‘no’ vote before the proceedings commenced, and therefore, prejudged or was otherwise partial with respect to the matter.”
Meanwhile, the Sun asked KLP Commissioners’ Chair Lynn Lyman what the KLP would do next in terms of short-term rental regulations. She said that would be discusses at their next meeting on Oct. 19.
“We will be discussing the Superior Court decision with counsel prior to that date,” said Lyman. “If we have an update prior to Oct. 19 we will provide it to you. Otherwise, we will most likely have some information on the 19th.”
In other short-term rental related news, there was a new filing in another local a short-term rental case called “Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, individually and as a Representative of a Class of Similarly Situated Defendants.”
The town’s petition for declaratory judgment indicates there may be 500 or so such defendants. The Conway v. Kudrick case was originally supposed to have a hearing Oct. 4, but that has now been postponed to Nov. 24.
The town asked Ignatius to decide the legality of non-owner-occupied STRs in Conway’s residential areas.
In a motion, Kudrick corrects the record as there was a mistake in an affidavit he filed recently where he erroneously confirmed the rental units he owns were not built prior to 1930.
In Kurdrick’s latest filing “Objection to plaintiff’s cross motion for judgment on the pleadings.” Among the arguments they add is that “older homes” those substantially built before 1930 need to be owner occupied if they are converted from single to multi family and if so, short-term rentals would be prohibited.
Now, Kudrick is saying one of his three rental properties was built in 1920, The upshot, is if if he ever seeks to make it multifamily he would need to go to the ZBA and short term renting wouldn’t be allowed any longer.
Kudrick and a group of fellow STR owners are being represented by Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
“This inadvertent error does not affect the legal issue before this court; namely whether Defendant Kudrick’s properties need to be owner occupied,” said the defense’s filing.
The town is represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, and Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.