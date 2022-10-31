Scott Kudrick suit

Scott Kudrick is a short-term rental owner in Conway who is accused of wrongful voting. He is also involved with civil litigation with the town. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The short-term rental owner whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local STR owners was recently indicted on charges saying he committed wrongful in 2021. Scott Kudrick, 50, was arrested Aug. 10 and faces a felony and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election. A press release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella in August claims Kudrick submitted a voter registration form containing false material information and then voted in the April 13, 2021, Conway town election.

A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury handed up an indictment against Kudrick on Oct. 21. It says Kudrick “did commit the crime of wrongful voting in that (he) did knowingly vote for any office or measure at an election when he was not qualified to vote as provided in RSA 654.”

