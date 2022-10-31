CONWAY — The short-term rental owner whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local STR owners was recently indicted on charges saying he committed wrongful in 2021. Scott Kudrick, 50, was arrested Aug. 10 and faces a felony and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election. A press release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella in August claims Kudrick submitted a voter registration form containing false material information and then voted in the April 13, 2021, Conway town election.
A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury handed up an indictment against Kudrick on Oct. 21. It says Kudrick “did commit the crime of wrongful voting in that (he) did knowingly vote for any office or measure at an election when he was not qualified to vote as provided in RSA 654.”
The indictment was signed by Deputy Attorney General Myles B. Matteson. It is filed as a Class B felony carrying a possible sentence of 3½ to seven years in prison and a fine.
The indictment says Kudrick lives in Norwell, Mass., and the alleged crime was committed in Conway April 13, 2021. April 13 was the date of the 2021 election in Conway. A warrant article on that ballot asked voters if short-term rentals should be allowed anywhere in town where single family residences can be located. It failed.
Kudrick is also charged with two misdemeanors, wrongful voting and unsworn falsification.
A bail order approved Wednesday said Kudrick is on personal recognizance bail and would be living at a home in Norwell
The civil case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from the town vote in 2021, when residents rejected that article.
As a defendant in the lawsuit, Kudrick defeated the town in Superior Court. The town appealed and now the case is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The voting case came to the state’s attention on April 23 when an Intervale neighbor of Kudrick’s called the state’s election law unit to complain she saw Kudrick vote and knew Conway was not his primary residence. “(The woman) checked his New Hampshire Voter Registration Form that he completed the day of the election and found that it showed his “domicile address” at 78 Grove St. ... which she knows to the be address of the North Conway Post Office,” said Attorney General’s Investigator Anna Brewer-Croteau, who checked Kudrick’s motor vehicle records and found that in 2019, he listed the post office’s address as his home address. However, his most recent driver’s renewal in 2021 gave an address of 95 Dinsmore Road, North Conway.
Croteau said the Intervale neighbor’s husband told him Kudrick had told them he lives in Norwell, Mass.
Croteau found Kudrick does own a home in Norwell along with his wife, Amy. He also has “many” properties in Conway, Croteau said, and “all but one,” the Dinsmore Road property, are short-term rentals.
Croteau went to 95 Dinsmore Road and met his neighbor who said Kudrick owns the house but lets his employee, James “Jimmy” Merritt, stay there.
“Information provided by the male across the street from 95 Dinsmore Road was corroborated by a March 25, 2021, Conway Planning Board meeting where Mr. Kudrick testified,” “He stated that ‘Jimmy’ and his kids live at the Dinsmore Road property, but Kudrick did not mention or allude to the fact he also resides there. This was 19 days prior to the election where he claimed to domicile in Conway using the 78 Grove Street address, the physical address of the post office.”
She said records from Norwell, Mass., show he voted there in the 2020 November general election.
Croteau spoke to Kudrick on March 9. He told her he’s lived at 95 Dinsmore Road since 2018 or 2019 and now lives with Merritt while his wife and kids are in Norwell but he visits his family often. He said the reason he started living in North Conway was because of a 2018 Driving Under the Influence conviction.
Kudrick added that he was his father’s primary caregiver until his father, Peter, who lived in Carver, Mass., died in March of 2020.
Croteau said she found Kudrick’s son goes to Thayer Academy in Braintree, Mass., and the school registration card shows he lives in Norwell with Amy. Four out of five credit cards Kudrick have were connected to the Norwell address; the other had an address of 78 Grove St.
According to Croteau, results of a search for his phone records show that between Feb. 28, 2021, and June 2021, Kudrick was in North Conway/Bartlett 31 days, one of which was April 13. “In the same Verizon records it showed that during that same period, Mr. Kudrick was in Norwell, Mass., all but 13 days — for a total of 109 out of 122 days,” said Croteau.
“Of those days, seven of them, he was neither in Norwell, Mass., or North Conway/Bartlett, NH.”
Kudrick has a dispositional conference scheduled for Jan. 23. Oral arguments in Kudrick’s civil case are scheduled for Nov. 15.
