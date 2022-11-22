CONWAY — The White Mountain Independents once again will be celebrating “Plaid Friday” this year on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
Plaid Friday began as a grassroots movement, created over a decade ago by Kerri Johnson in Oakland, Calif., to bring back the time when shopping for friends and family was a pleasurable, leisurely activity. Now it’s celebrated throughout the nation as part of the Shop Indie Local campaign, sponsored by the American Independent Business Alliance.
At the time Plaid Friday was conceived, there was a growing movement to boycott all shopping on “Black Friday.” Many people avoided the craziness of that day, and most small businesses didn’t even open. “The thought was to turn this crazy day into something relaxing and enjoyable, giving people an alternative to shopping at the malls at 3 a.m.” according to Susan Logan, marketing manager for the Independents.
“The idea was to get up late, grab a coffee, and explore the neighborhood, discovering small businesses and shopping local,” she continued, “which turned out to be a win-win for everyone.”
The “Plaid” in Plaid Friday refers to the idea of weaving the individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses.
The term plaid is a nod to hipster culture; originally, plaid wasn’t cool or hip, but kitschy and fun. It was found mostly at thrift stores, vintage shops, and in your grandparents’ closets. The campaign asked people to wear plaid to show their support for small businesses that day. People enjoyed dressing up and feeling like they were really participating in something good.
Members of the White Mountain Independents will be promoting the day in their own unique ways, but look for free plaid scarves, locally made by Ragged Mountain Equipment, at participating locations. “And,” added Logan, “remember to wear your plaid to show your support of small businesses!”
