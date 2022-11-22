plaid

Shop for deals at the WHite Mountain Independent stores on Plaid Friday, Nov. 25.

CONWAY — The White Mountain Independents once again will be celebrating “Plaid Friday” this year on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Plaid Friday began as a grassroots movement, created over a decade ago by Kerri Johnson in Oakland, Calif., to bring back the time when shopping for friends and family was a pleasurable, leisurely activity. Now it’s celebrated throughout the nation as part of the Shop Indie Local campaign, sponsored by the American Independent Business Alliance.

