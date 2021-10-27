CONWAY — A beard-growing effort by the Conway PD has been a "smashing" success both in terms of generating donations and awareness of the Child Advocacy Center, said Police Chief Chris Mattei and CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Kelley-Scott, adding there is still time to donate.
During the October fundraiser, participating officers, dispatchers and staff sought sponsors online to either grow beards or dye their hair blue.
The Wolfeboro-based Child Advocacy Center aids in the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. Kelley-Scott said funds are badly needed as COVID-19 restrictions blew a $45,000 hole in the center's budget, which is typically about $300,000.
Asked if the community noticed the beards, the officers replied with a resounding yes.
To date, Conway police have raised about $30,000, said Mattei.
"We're smashing our goals," said Kelley-Scott. "We set fundraising goals, and then we just hit the community's been so generous."
"We were hoping that each individual member could raise about $300," said Mattei. "So we've crushed that goal."
Mattei thanks everyone for their donations and said the department has been "overwhelmed with support." He said donations came from businesses and individuals alike.
As of press time, within the department Mattei was leading fund raising with about $4,475.
According to Kelley-Scott, there are 65 police departments in the state who are participating in this fundraiser. She Conway and Manchester Police are "neck and neck," though Manchester has 129 members and Conway PD only about two dozen.
"I think that is a show of support our community always has," said Mattei.
The fundraiser runs through the end of the month. Bartlett and Tuftonboro Police Departments are also participating.
The beards are coming off Nov. 1, said Mattei.
To donate to Beards for Bucks, go to justgiving.com/team/conway-police-department.
