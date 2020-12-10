OSSIPEE — Human remains were discovered in a forested, mountainous area in the town of Ossipee on Dec. 3.
Members of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the remains.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
The state police is being assisted by the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, the Ossipee Police Department and the Tamworth Police Department.
At Monday's Ossipee selectmen's meeting, Ossipee Police Lt. Anthony Castaldo brought up the topic of the remains.
He said Ossipee, Tamworth, State Police and Fish and Game were working on the case, and he hopes to have more information soon.
"We don't really have any details that we can release yet, but they do have some suspicions about what's going on," Castaldo said of the state police.
The Major Crime Unit is described on the New Hampshire Department of Safety website, nh.gov/safety, as:
"Located within the Investigative Services Bureau, the Major Crime Unit was created out of the necessity for highly trained, task-specific investigators assigned to handle the most egregious and sensitive offenses. The unit's primary responsibility is homicide investigation. Specialized sections within the unit include: Crime Scene Services, Computer Crime, Cold Cases, Missing Persons, ViCAP and Corrections Liaison."
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call Trooper Catherine Shackford of the Major Crime Unit at (603) 628-8477 (MCU-TIPS).
