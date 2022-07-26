LANCASTER — While arguing Volodymr Zhukovskyy caused the crash that killed seven members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club in Randolph back in June 2019, Coos County Attorney John McCormick Tuesday said the state does not have to prove he was the only cause of the collision.

Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.

