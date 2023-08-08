CONWAY — The North Conway Fire Department was established in 1905, and for more than half the department’s 118 years, Dale Hamilton has been a member, first fighting fire and later manning central control in the station’s dispatch center. 

On Monday, Hamilton retired from the department after 60 years. He was celebrated in style by his fire family, plus family, friends and community members who wanted to thank him for his service. A formal ceremony was held at the station in North Conway Village followed by a dinner and plenty of storytelling at the Alpine Lodge at Cranmore Mountain Resort.

