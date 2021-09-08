OSSIPEE — A discussion of a state road improvement project on Route 16 in Ossipee is scheduled to take place during the selectmen's meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, starting at 4:15 p.m. at the Ossipee Town Hall, 55 Main St., Center Ossipee.
At that meeting, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said it will hold a public officials meeting to discuss the project, which will improve a segment of Route 16 to provide a "sustainable roadway," according a news release from DOT.
The project involves pavement rehabilitation and drainage upgrades, including improvements at Mount Shaw Road.
Project limits start 500 feet north of Polly's Crossing Road and end 1,000 feet south of the Route 16B/Pine River Road intersection.
Polly's Crossing Road heads southwest from Route 16 at Green Mountain Furniture, and Pine River Road intersects with Route 16 about a mile south of the Route 25 interchange, for a total improvable distance of about 3 miles.
The DOT said the project may impact identified potential historic properties within or immediately adjacent to the project area.
Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act offers those Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources an opportunity to become consulting parties. The project team can provide more information on this process.
Town Administrator Matt Sawyer said the town is not aware of any possible historical impacts.
"I believe this is just the next section of Route 16 to receive an upgrade in terms of widening and new pavement," said Sawyer.
"They ended somewhere around Green Mountain Furniture this year and will continue going north from there, a few miles next summer. This is as far as I know now, but obviously we will learn more when they present next week."
Members of the public and local officials may have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding existing deficiencies to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals, and protect and enhance the environment.
Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should contact the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, P.O. Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483. TDD Access Relay NH is (800) 735-2964. Notification for the need of assistance should be made at the earliest convenience.
For information about this the Ossipee project, go to nh.gov/dot/projects/ossipee41251/index.htm.
Meanwhile, NHDOT is scheduled to start roadway resurfacing project on Monday on Interstate 93 in Lincoln and Franconia.
The work in this section will consist of curb line pavement repair patching and will be performed between mile markers 104.4 and 105.8 on I-93, on both the northbound and southbound lanes.
The work will be performed during the day and lane reductions and detours for northbound or southbound traffic on I-93 will be utilized. The southbound and northbound detours will not happen concurrently. The northbound detour will start at Exit 34 A and will reroute traffic onto Route 3 for about a mile before returning them to I-93. The southbound detour will also reroute traffic onto Route 3 at Exit 34 A and will return traffic onto I-93 at Exit 33.
Motorists are advised to reduce speeds, follow signs and proceed with caution through the work zone. The work is scheduled to be completed in early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.