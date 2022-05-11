CONWAY — A state proposal to address a problem intersection by the Conway Police Station was greeted with skepticism Monday from area residents who said a roundabout would make exiting East Conway Road impossible and that a traffic light would be a better idea.
However, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation believes that is the correct solution to the intersection at East Conway Road and Route 302 (Eastman Road) where a couple was killed on their motorcycle on Labor Day 2018.
Michael Dugas, a safety engineer with NHDOT, and Hoyle, Tanner & Associates Inc. engineer Stephen Haas presented the concept of a roundabout to a crowd of about 16 people at Monday's public information meeting.
The goal of the project is to make the intersection safer while still moving traffic.
From 2007-18 there were 30 crashes there, plus fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The state and Hoyle, Tanner has been looking at ways to improve the intersection since 2020. They met with selectmen last year, and selectmen expressed interest in the roundabout.
"Since that meeting, we've been reviewing all the data and trying to come up with what we believe to be the preferred alternative and that's what we're here to present tonight," said Haas, who went on to describe the need for the project in detail.
Both the light and the roundabout would apparently move traffic better than the existing intersection, said Haas. while allowing that traffic would probably move a bit better with a signal.
"So with the roundabout, traffic accidents will be reduced, but the most important thing is the severity of those those collisions, the angle is reduced, so the impact is reduced; you no longer have T-bone collisions," said Haas.
"A secondary really good benefit is speed control. Everyone that comes through this roundabout ... is required to slow to operate around the roundabout," he said.
Attendee Linda Kearney said the traffic is getting overwhelming and she doubts that speeders would have patience for a roundabout. She said she frequently takes left turns out of East Conway Road.
"I feel like I'm just betting my chances every day," said Kearney. "They come in at a pretty good clip. And they're not gonna be waiting for me to get around that rotary. They're going to try to challenge me there. That's my opinion. I prefer the light."
One man who said his name was Fran also expressed skepticism that a rotary could handle the traffic volume, which he said will increase greatly soon due to activity at a nearby quarry. He said the people of East Conway Road would still have long wait times with a roundabout and he felt the safety benefit would be marginal.
"You might not get T-boned at 50 miles an hour, we're going to get hit at an angle of 20 miles an hour, the insurance companies are still gonna be upset, you're still gonna be upset when you got in an acciden, because people don't yield to drivers in the rotary," said Fran.
"It sounds good on paper; it's not gonna work for those of us on East Conway Road," he said.
With the rotary, Dugas said, every time someone takes a left turn onto East Conway Road it would "interrupt" the westbound traffic heading for North Conway and allow someone on East Conway Road to leave.
Dugas said the rotary would make life safer for bicyclists because the traffic is slowed down, but attendee Robin Belmont said she knows bicyclists who have had "serious mishaps" at roundabouts.
"At the light, they can stop their bike, get off and wait and go with the flow," said Belmont. "They can't trust these drivers at the roundabouts."
But Haas and Dugas said red light running causes serious crashes.
"I have an intersection that I'm working on in Durham near UNH that is signalized today, and they have a problem with red light running and crashes," said Dugas.
One woman said she liked the roundabout better.
State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) asked if the speed could be lowered in the area of the roundabout, but Dugas said signs are ineffective.
The cost is estimated to be $2.35 million for the signal and $2.85 million for the roundabout. All of it would be paid for with federal funds. Construction could begin in the summer of 2023.
Dugas said the decision of roundabout vs. stoplight isn't settled and it is up to the DOT's higher-ups.
He said DOT would be looking for written input from the board of selectmen soon.
"So my recommendation is the roundabout for the offense for the reasons that I stated," said Dugas.
"But again, I wait to see what the town has to say, share your opinions with good town officials. And ultimately, we would like to be able to choose an option that satisfies the town and and satisfies the safety needs and the operational needs."
On Tuesday, the Conway Board of Selectmen voted 4-0, with no discussion, to agree with the DOT's recommendations to put in a roundabout. Selectmen David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter cast votes. Selectman John Colbath was absent.
