BARTLETT — The New Hampshire state conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service toured two sites in the Saco River watershed July 27 to review the effectiveness of the projects that received funding under the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
State Conservationist Becky Ross, agency leader for NRCS in the state, met with stakeholders and program partners to review the sites in Bartlett that were approved for funding and subsequent bank reconstruction.
“This was an opportunity to see how the construction has weathered since installation,” said Ross.
“While this area hasn’t seen another significant, sudden rainfall event since construction, this gives us a chance to review how the watershed has reacted to traditional spring rains and mountain snowmelt conditions. It allows us to determine if more action here will be necessary — at this point, it appears it does not.”
Locations along the Saco and Rocky Branch Rivers suffered severe bank erosion in late October 2017 when the region saw more than five inches of rain in 24 hours, inundating the Saco River watershed. This erosion further put at risk people and property as the high bank berms that directed the river into the channel were washed out — another significant rainfall event would leave the river unchecked in a populated area.
Vicki Garland from the Bartlett Board of Selectmen toured the reconstructed sections of the river with Ross. They were also accompanied by Josh McAllister and Tucker Gordon from HEB Engineering, the contracted engineering firm for the project.
NRCS Engineer Todd Guerdat, who oversaw the installation of the project, detailed the changes that were made and practices put in place to mitigate future events.
“The aim of the EWP Program is to restore watershed processes,” said Guerdat. “Restoration provides protection of the watershed ecosystem and public infrastructure at the same time.
"The goal for the Bartlett project was to find ways to reconstruct the damaged areas and reduce the hazards to life and property around these river systems,” he explained.
With the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in January of 2018, the NRCS was able to step in to provide assistance to the communities within the watershed under the EWP program.
EWP offers vital recovery options for local communities to help people reduce hazards to life and property caused by drought, wildfires, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.
In this instance, it allowed the agency to provide technical and financial assistance through local government sponsors for addressing imminent threat to human life and/or property caused by severe erosion on the streambanks.
With those streambank berms washed away in the 2017 storm, people and property in the area were more likely to be subjected to the hazards in the event of another large storm.
Through planning and working with stakeholders and sponsors, NRCS was able to align the resources to provide protection to not only the residents and their property, but the security of the watersheds.
Future site visits will be conducted, particularly after significant weather events, said Ross.
“While we are confident that the design we have implemented is sound, when life and property are on the line, consistent reviews of the project area are a necessity," she said.
The NRCS is the lead federal agency for conservation in the United States that focuses on helping farm and forest landowners mitigate soil erosion, protect and increase water quality and to assist and rehabilitate out Nation’s watersheds.
The EWP is a special program tasked to the NRCS to manage, with project funds addressing erosion related watershed impairments by supporting activities including protecting eroded banks, repairing levees and structures and reseeding damaged areas.
The EWP program allows communities to quickly address serious and long-lasting damages to infrastructure and to the land. The program's authorities offer NRCS the flexibility to act quickly to help local communities cope with adverse impacts resulting from natural disasters.
For more information about EWP, go to tinyurl.com/a2ctbdaa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.