CONWAY — Some are calling the lack of workers locally and statewide a “perfect storm” of factors.
Hospitality and retail are feeling the crunch — but it’s in other sectors, too, like construction. It’s across the board.
A look at the Classifieds section of this newspaper shows just how great the need is, with some employers offering signing bonuses, followed by further bonuses after six months and another bonus after a year’s employment.
“It’s not just tourism and hospitality: It’s every sector in the economy,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“For our industry, summer is the big season — you make hay when the sun shines, and in some cases to carry you over for the rest of the year. Not having enough employees is what we are hearing from our members.”
He said some restaurants are dealing with their staffing shortages by opening later or closing earlier than they did pre-pandemic. Some are operating only five or six days a week.
“They don’t want to burn out their existing staff since they cannot fully staff a seven-day operation,” Somers explained.
One contributing factor, he said, is a lack of foreign workers this summer due to the current curtailment on the H-2B temporary non-agricultural workers program and the J-1 visa program that allowed summer exchange students to come and work in the States.
“The exchange students come here and work for the season with the opportunity to also travel,” Somers said.
“One person I know usually had 25-30 people from the J-1s; now they only have eight.
“There are travel restrictions in many of the countries that send the students and they cannot leave their country to come over, so there is a whole raft of issues — the unemployment stipend situation and then the pandemic and health concerns. ... Yes, it is a perfect storm that has been created,” said Somers.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the employment picture has rippled out to all areas of the economy.
“It’s very troublesome,” said Crawford, bringing up the impact that the Room and Meals tax revenue has had on state budgets.
“It’s a numbers game ultimately,” said Crawford. “We just don’t have enough people to fill all the jobs.
“Thankfully, Gov. (Chris) Sununu has reinstituted the requirement that those receiving unemployment checks as of May 23 need to show that they are seeking work, so I applaud that decision,” she said, while acknowledging other factors, such as “not having child care, or transportation or workforce housing that we need in this community.
“If I was to go to a place that had 200 people ready and desirous to come and work, there is no place for them to live!” she said.
Sununu also said this week that New Hampshire will soon end the $300 jobless benefits from the federal government but is introducing a $500-$1,000 bonus for unemployed people who find steady work.
Anyone who gets a job making $25 or less starting Tuesday and keeps it for eight weeks will be eligible for the Summer Stipend Program, Sununu said.
He explained that it was time to switch from incentivizing people to stay home to incentivize them to get a job because the COVID situation has improved dramatically.
“We have plenty of jobs and we want folks to get back out there,” Sununu said at a news conference in Concord Tuesday.
Sununu — who is slated to be in town today for the dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station — said New Hampshire will give out $10 million in work bonuses, with $500 going to people who take part-time work and $1,000 to people who take full-time work.
The $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit will end in the Granite State on June 19, returning New Hampshire to its pre-pandemic unemployment program.
The Granite State was among the first to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits when the pandemic first hit. Between March 2020-April 2020, the unemployment rate jumped from 2.7 percent to over 16 percent. But as of this month, the jobless rate was back down to 2.8 percent, and Sununu said he’s hearing from many employers who are looking to hire.
New Hampshire is home to about 35,000 unemployed people.
And to those who are concerned about getting COVID, Sununu said they should get vaccinated because: “If not now, then when?”
Meanwhile, employers brace for the summer and the lack of workers.
Scott Badger, one of the community activists involved with the Jackson Housing Opportunities Group and a co-owner of Lupine Pet of East Conway Road in Conway, says his firm is hoping to be able to recruit more employees.
“One of our challenges,” said Badger, co-owner with David and Valerie Jensen of the local pet collar products company, “is that people have this stereotypical image of what working in a factory is like, kind of the ‘Laverne and Shirley’ image of the bottles going by.
“But once people come in to try it out, they often stay. We offer a different style of management and many benefits. So, frankly, as we gear up, we’re hoping that after this tough past year with the pandemic, people who have been involved with the hospitality industry may become fed up and be looking for a change because it’s tough to find people,” Badger said.
Several others not involved in the hospitality industry shared Badger’s concerns about finding workers.
David Boyd of Federal Piping Co. in Effingham and Dick Check of Country Cabinets etc. of Conway agreed that it’s tough to find help in this economy — not that they aren’t looking.
“I have 11 employees, but I could use about 15,” said Boyd about his efforts to fully staff his busy full-service plumbing, heating and drain cleaning company.
“We offer very good wages and full benefits: medical, annuities, paid vacations … I think we need to have our schools offer more training in the trades; we are not getting our young people interested in the trades and we need to have more vocational training because you can make a very good living,” Boyd said.
Check likewise said his company offers good wages and benefits — it’s just tough to find people.
“We have advertised for positions this spring and have not gotten a response,” said Check, who with his wife, Joy, has been in business for 45 years, creating and remodeling custom kitchens, bathrooms and entertainment centers as well as closet systems. He said his company has lots of work lined up that will carry his crews into late summer and beyond.
“The shortage of people looking for jobs probably has to do with housing — but then, the people applying for our jobs are not looking for housing, so I am not sure,” he said.
“The people we are looking for are people who are willing to make a commitment to a career and stay with us. We offer an opportunity to make a very good living,” Check promised.
Kerry Smith, human resources manager of Green Mountain Rifle Barrel in Conway Village, agreed that the Help Wanted ads are not being filled.
“We have about 73 employees total, including management, and back before the pandemic, we had been looking to fill our day shift and to possibly add a night shift as were getting really busy,” she said.
“But then the pandemic hit. Through it all, we have all been working very hard, with most of our workers working 50-60 hours a week, with the supervisors working 3:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. as the first ones in and the last ones out,” said Smith, originally the company’s office manager.
Becca Deschenes, marketing director at Cranmore Mountain Resort, said the lack of J-1s has had a big impact on that North Conway attraction’s business.
“Fourteen and 15-year olds are only allowed to work certain hours and rides by the labor laws, and it’s finding the 18 year-olds to work. Some of it’s COVID-related, but it also has a lot do with housing in the valley,” said Deschenes.
The shortage is leading many local attractions — including Cranmore — to cut back on hours and operations.
“We do not have enough staff to operate seven days a week and we are not alone,” Deschenes said. Starting Memorial Day Weekend, “we are opening weekends only through Father’s Day — in a typical summer, we are open seven days a week, Father’s Day through Labor Day.
“But this summer, we are operating Thursday through Sunday, and closed Monday through Wednesday, and we are focusing on our core rides (the bike park, the scenic chairlift and mountain coaster, along with the Soaring Eagle, the giant swing and summer tubing) due to not having enough staffing to operate seven days,” she said.
“Some of our smaller attractions we are not operating. I know other attractions did similar things last summer and this summer, for instance, I know that Story Land is only five days a week and Attitash — which did not open last summer — is two days a week.”
Cheryl Reardon, executive director of the White Mountains Attractions Association, said most of her group will be open seven days but had heard that Story Land and Cranmore were having to cut back their days of operation due to the work shortage.
Like others interviewed, General Manager Phil Ouellette of Eastern Inn of North Conway said he thinks the actions by Sununu to end the $300 federal stipend will help bring some workers back, along with the increasing number of vaccinations.
“We have about seven on staff now, and we are a 24/7 business, so we’d like to get probably 13 for the summer. We were about 11 pre-pandemic. But not having the J-1s is a struggle,” said Ouellette.
“We have even considered converting one of our units into worker housing (the inn is operated as a condominium association that rents out its 56 units),” said Ouellette.
Laura Lemieux, marketing and events director at Settlers Green, said general managers of their stores have worked their way through the pandemic and are working with Settlers Green to coordinate their hours.
Like others, she said with the increases in vaccinations and children returning to school which frees up parents to work along with changes in the unemployment benefits brought on by the Sununu administration, she hopes to see more employees return to work.
She also concurred that the issue of attracting more employees to the region has a lot to do with providing housing for them.
“Housing is an issue that we always bring into our development discussions. It’s the one issues that will take longer, but all the others seem to be turning the corner after the pandemic and people return to work,” said Lemieux.
Mike Mallett, owner/operator of the Red Fox Bar and Grille in Jackson, agreed it’s a perfect storm of factors, leading him to look at possibly building some workforce rental housing on his property.
He is not sure about permitting issues, but he said he is working with local engineer Burr Phillips of Civil Solutions of Bartlett to study possibilities.
“It is something I have been thinking about for a while. It’s gotten to the point where it’s a problem in the whole Mount Washington Valley and we ought to be talking about what we can do to bring in more workforce housing,” said Mallett.
Like Mallett, Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub of Glen, is grateful to her staffers for getting the business through to summer season.
She could use more. “I’ve got about 23 employees now, and I could use at least another seven more to get to full capacity,’ said O’Brien, noting that prices for food items steaks and chicken have also gone up, affecting what they charge and items provided. In addition, wages for some non-waitstaff positions have also risen, as the starting wage she pays dishwashers went from $10 an hour pre-pandemic to $15 an hour.
The Red Parka used to be open seven days a week. It cut back to five but is now at six. But O’Brien might go back to five days this summer — she’s not sure yet. “I could not open right now seven days a week even if I wanted to due to the lack of staff. I may close a second day in summer as I know we will be crazy busy and I don’t want the staff we have to burn out.”
Other business owners include Sandra Ploudre at the Christmas Farm Inn of Jackson, who noted that this past year has been very difficult for everyone, and while he’s “very happy with the core team, we just need more people.”
They are very short-staffed at the popular inn, spa and restaurant, with 10 fewer people than they normally have to run the inn.
Plourde said they have had to make some changes with how things are run to adjust, but shee is hoping “when the stimulus check dries up, hopefully people will come back to work.”
It’s all about succeeding in business these days, overcoming the challenges that this “Perfect Storm” of 2021 has presented.
One topic that keeps coming up is housing. According to Jac Cuddy of the MWV Economic Council: “The local employment picture is a three-legged stool. Housing is an issue, which is tied to the workers as they need a place to live. Then there is the number of employees available to work. And we don’t have the J-1s coming into the country to offset some of the labor shortages due to the pandemic.”
Cuddy said he could only guess what impact the federal $300 weekly employment benefit has had on keeping people from coming back to work.
“I think lifting that will help encourage people to look for jobs,” said Cuddy.
As for housing, among projects expected to break ground this fall is Avesta Housing Development Corp.’s planned four-building, 156-unit workforce and senior rental housing off Technology Lane in Conway on land it acquired from the Economic Council.
Technology Lane will be extended to a southern connection to Route 16 across from Merrill Farm Resort.
The project was approved by the Conway Planning Board in June 2020. Financing was secured this past fall. Avesta is a non-profit housing agency based in Portland, Maine, that owns and manager just over 90 properties in Maine and New Hampshire.
It will be built in phases, which could take up to 10 years to complete — a start, but as Cuddy noted, not for this summer.
Among other rental projects, ground has been broken in North Conway behind Cafe Roma for two 12-unit apartment buildings to be completed by fall and followed by a third 12-unit building, with all of the units to be offered at market rate value.
The biggest project in the offing is the not yet approved Ridgeline Communities that is to come before the Conway Planning Board in July. It is proposed as a multi-aged project that in addition to assisted care and medical office facilities will include duplex cottages for those age 55-plus, as well as non-age-restricted cottages for long-term rent and 148 market-rate condominiums.
“In a tourist area like ours, the amount of income that people earn makes it difficult for home ownership, and the competition for housing drives the price up,” said Cuddy, a former Conway selectman who worked locally in mortgage banking earlier in his career.
The Mt. Washington Valley Housing Coalition has worked on the issue for years. Harrison Kanzler, the coalition’s executive director, says the organization is planning to hold its next charrette in mid-June, conducting an exercise in a site for theoretical affordable housing, with a presentation on its findings July 7.
“I agree 100 percent that the local housing and employment shortages are connected. Also, not too many people are offering high wages. But seemingly at this point, even those making decent wages cannot find housing at affordable rates,” said Kanzler, noting that according to Housing and Urban Development figures, a for-purchase house to be affordable has to be less than $267,500 — and a rental needs to be $1,010 a month including utilities.
Cuddy said: “I think there should be some really good planning in the communities around here on how they can create a housing plan that will be complimentary and affordable for first-time homebuyers.”
