By Tim Scott, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — In every community, in every part of our country, there is an invisible group of individuals whose disabilities have kept them from finding a place where they can fit in in an increasingly polarized and unwelcoming world.
These are disabilities that, either from birth or an accident, have long prevented people from finding an inclusive path in life. And these are individuals who, because they seem or act different, are often misunderstood, and thus can be consciously or unconsciously excluded from the ordinary experiences we take for granted: education, sports, friendships, relationships, and the satisfaction of meaningful employment.
There are more of these individuals than you know; and they are out there, the grown children of your neighbors, co-workers and friends.
In these uncharted pandemic times, valley employers of all sizes are wrestling with a lack of people available to work. Of course this was already happening long before the virus took hold, but the present situation is dire.
Businesses everywhere have curtailed hours and services, creating that textbook economic discord called supply and demand. Many of us have some sense of this imbalance, notably the gas crisis of the early 1970s that brought us to our collective knees.
As we have learned from the COVID years of disruption, the list of things in short supply is seemingly endless and workplace talent is at the top of that list.
Let’s set aside for the moment the fact that it is increasingly difficult to live here thanks to the housing market, a cyclical condition that continues to inflate its speculative bubble.
All across the country, for all sorts of reasons, there are simply fewer available candidates to work. Whether you serve food, deliver propane or fix cars, there are fewer people to draw from when a job opening appears. Here is when employers are presented with an opportunity to get creative and try something new.
Individuals with disabilities have long occupied a niche in the workplace, though I would argue that for many of those folks the job itself is seen as a low skill placement.
Dishwashers, for instance, are often drawn from the disability pool, as are shelf stockers, trash collectors and ticket takers, jobs where the training is easy and the need for supervision, light.
Of course there are those for whom these jobs are perfect; they provide an entry into the workforce and the equally important opportunity for inclusion and social interaction that these people so often lack.
Such a job for someone with a severe brain injury, for instance, can add to their emotional well-being as well as help them financially, especially as these adults age out of state-sponsored program support services.
But there are others in our midst whose disability is more invisible, such as those on the autism spectrum, who are actually quite smart and talented in often unknown and untested ways.
Nearly every autistic person has one or more truly profound strength that would add remarkably to a work setting if they could only be recognized and harnessed. A depth of memory is just one such feature and there are countless tales of autistic adults mastering computer technologies and supporting fields, includinga paralegal where a photographic memory for facts and details makes an enormous difference.
Many also find joy and success in art, music or theatrical roles. Because they see the world differently and process information differently, what an innovative resource they could be. My favorite success story is the autistic man who repairs Rolls-Royces out in western Massachusetts. His appointment book is full even though he has little appreciation for small talk.
Right here in our valley there are visual artists, stage actors and filmmakers. As we learn more about how the brain works, so too can we find areas where those once labeled odd or different can begin to fit in.
One aspect that stands out is that while people with disabilities can do many needed jobs, the commitment of the employer to thoughtful training and steady, long-term support is paramount for achieving success. So, too, is the simultaneous training of co-workers to employ both patience and understanding as these new recruits find their own way in an unfamiliar system.
Empathy goes a long way with this crowd. Given that many people with disabilities learn differently, resources are available from the state and from myriad disability groups to help support meaningful assimilation.
Yes, there is going to be extra effort required of the employer to make this work; the upside is that individuals with disabilities usually bring much more than expected when given the chance: productivity, loyalty, dependability and pride in achievement, to name just a few.
A local effort is now underway, led by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, to offer guidance for employers considering this virtually untapped employee resource. It turns out that nearly everyone has a story about someone with a disability. But before now they’ve mostly been private ones.
Look for a Zoom program coming in May that will start the conversation.
There is also an unappreciated opportunity here for those who might like to work with these people.
One thing that has emerged from the COVID-19 years is that many people now want work that is satisfying and meaningful. Unsatisfying dead-end jobs are being shunned in search of careers with meaning. Caring for people in need is one of those sources of finding meaning.
Two critical organizations here in the valley specialize in finding ways to support disabled adults ranging from daily community supports to providing permanent housing and companionship.
Northern Human Services and North Country Independent Living are two organizationss that for decades have provided services to the disabled community and their families. They are always seeking new people to help them deliver services, and never as much as today.
Many of these programs are funded by Medicaid by way of Home and Community Based Waivers, while others are private pay. People who choose this work as a career path typically find a great sense of satisfaction while helping with a wide variety of deserving and appreciative people.
Responsibilities range from simple companionship during day activities, to night and weekend care in one of several staffed houses. Notably, though, every client is different, so making generalizations is always difficult. But one thing is constant — people really need and appreciate what staff have to offer. For the right person, a meaningful career awaits. For more information, go to northernhs.org or ncilnh.com.
The win-win for our valley could be that dozens of needed positions could be filled by the disabled adults in these programs. Or by many others who are tucked away in the community, living with families, those remarkable people who have taken on the lifelong task of managing these people’s lives.
Yes, for the most part they are an invisible group; but most of them are waiting for a place to help them fulfill their potential, and where they can at last begin to belong.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
