CONCORD – The filing period for state representative will run until June 10. Most members of the Carroll County delegation want to return to the House but two delegation members from Brookfield won't be.
Political maps are redrawn every 10 years, following the Census. One can see that the districts have been shuffled around. The winners of the November election will be seated in new districts.
Asked by text message if he would run for re-election, Delegation Chairman Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) responded, "Yes, sir."
The county delegation sets county budgets and salaries for elected county officials like the county commissioners and the sheriff. At present, Avellani sits on Carroll District 5 with Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee). District 5 consists of Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee and Wakefield.
Avellani said he seeks a seat on District 4 which will have two seats, and represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield. Also signing up June 1 Michael Belcher, a Republican from Wakefield, who didn't seem to specify which seat he wanted.
Nelson told the Sun Wednesday that he won't seek re-election.
"I enjoyed my 10 years in the House but it is time to step aside," said Nelson. "At some point, I plan to send a letter thanking the resident’s of Carroll County 5 for giving me the opportunity to serve them."
Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) will be seeking to run for state Senate as is incumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) told the Sun that he is going to sign up Thursday (June 2) for a new district with many more towns. At present he represents House District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
"Residing in Freedom, I chose floterial District (8) instead of District 4 to retain the towns of Tamworth and Madison," said McConkey. "I am looking forward to campaigning in Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Moultonborough and Wakefield to get to know their issues/concerns and hope to gain their support in the upcoming November race."
Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) has been sharing District 3 with McConkey plans to run again in District 8, which has two seats, which means they could possibly share a district again for the third time.
"I am most proud of the work I did pushing through HB 1609 which sought to amend the 24 week abortion ban (passed in 2021) to allow exceptions for fatal fetal anomaly and remove the mandatory ultrasound requirement," said Knirk. "I worked hard with the Democrats and with the moderate Republicans who supported the bill. It was just signed into law."
Rep. Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough) told the Sun by phone she is running. She just won election to the board of selectmen.
"I really wanted to combine the two (positions of representative and selectman) in a way to keep my town informed," said Crawford, adding that being a selectman will help her stay more connected locally. "I think it will be a good combination if I get re-elected."
At present, she serves in District 4 which covers Moultonborough, Sandwich, Tuftonboro. She seeks election to District 3 which would represent Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. The new District 3 will have two seats, as did the old seat.
There is a primary challenge in this race as she has competition from Richard Brown and George Mottram.
Several delegation members have announced their intentions to run via letters to the editor.
• Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) endeavors to move from District 4 (Mountonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro) to District 7, which is a single seat that represents, Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. He wrote in a letter last month, "With what is happening in the world and in our nation, I feel the need to run again to help protect the freedoms and the lifestyle we enjoy here in New Hampshire."
• Rep. Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) seeks the single seat District 5 which only represents Ossipee.
"I will hold uphold my oath first and foremost," said Smith. "I will ensure any legislation that comes before me does not grow the power of government."
• Wolfeboro Republicans Rep. Brodie Deshaies Rep. John MacDonald announced last month they are running again. They are running as a ticket for District 6 which they are presently in. This district is Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro and has two seats.
"We worked as a team in Concord together and we are going to be running as a team on our shared achievements," said Deshaies by phone.
They face a primary challenge from Katy Peternel of Wolfeboro.
To run for state representative as a Republican or Democrat file with your town clerk's office. Independents file with the secretary of state's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.