CONWAY — Some municipal budget committees balked at a $10,000 request from the Conway Area Humane Society because the organization paid more than that to save an English setter named Sam.
However, most of the other budgeteers agreed to recommend the request. Conway Area Humane Society is one of several organizations to annually ask voters for town funds.
Selectmen unanimously supported the humane society's request.
But the municipal budget committee also gets to make a recommendation. Residents will discuss the on the article at the March 9 deliberative session and vote on it April 12 at the polls.
CAHS Executive Director Tim Westwig made his pitch to the budget committee on Jan. 26. He said $10,000 is about 1.5 percent of their $630,000 budget. He explained that while the shelter imports some dogs from down south, others come in locally.
He mentioned one instance where a dog owner died and the dog was surrendered to the Humane Society that was in poor condition.
"Unbelievable neglect and abuse that happened to that dog that cost us actually more than what I'm requesting from you tonight," said Westwig. "There is no way for me to really predict how much what the what the medical condition of any particular animal that arrives at the Humane Society."
The purpose of the $10,000 donation from the town would be to "support continuing services for stray, abandoned, and neglected animals brought to the shelter by animal control or private citizens no longer able to care for them."
Budget committee chairman Jim LeFebvre brought up this dog at the budget committee meeting on Feb. 8 when budgeteers were tasked with voting on whether or not to recommend the request.
"I have a problem with this one," said LeFebvre, adding that Westwig said CAHS spent more than the town's contribution on one dog and the fact that most dogs come from away.
"I'm not sure how to vote on this," LeFebvre said.
Budgeteer William Marvel said 107 animals from Conway were served last year and 577 animals from away. He said most of the animals are from the Deep South where animals that aren't adopted would be killed.
"I'm not opposed to no-kill shelters," said Marvel. "I can't conscionably recommend to the voters of Conway that they give an organization $10,000 that they might spend like that on one animal it seems like a misplaced priority for someone who's handling public funds."
Budgeteer Stacy Sand said that importing animals from the South helps generate income for the CAHS.
"The demand for adoptions in New England is much much greater than the strays and such that are made available in our communities because of our successful spay neuter programs," said Sand, who went on to address the costly dog.
"If they have a case like that, that's very extreme. And it's an animal that comes under their auspices, they'll do a special fundraiser for that animal they don't take it from their general budge," she said.
"I don't think it's a outrageous amount, but I'm also an animal lover and also adopt through that shelter and believe that they should deserve our support," Sand added.
Budgeteer Erik Corbett divided the $10,000 by the 107 animals served and said that came to about $93 per animal.
Budgeteer Randy Davison said the town also abates CAHS $16,000 in taxes.
Ultimately, LeFebvre, who was still conflicted at the end of the discussion, abstained. The final vote was 11-2, with Marvel and Peter Donohoe in the minority.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Westwig said the shelter took in 107 animals from Conway in various types and conditions last year. One Conway home in 2021 contained 13 guinea pigs, one dog and a bearded dragon.
The animals came to the shelter after there was a domestic issue in the home. Sometimes the CAHS gets a reimbursement to the tune of $14 per day for animals that are taken in as a result of court actions, he said.
Housing and providing medical care to animals is expensive, said Westwig.
As for Sam the English setter, Westwig said he came from Berlin and his owner died. Sam has been at the shelter for four months. Housing alone cost about $30 per day and would add up to about a third of the $10,000 cost.
Prior to that, Sam was neglected for years. When he came to the shelter, the dog had matted fur, tumors and dental issues, Westwig said. Sam needs a home with a laid back owner who doesn't have children or pets.
"We have to find the right home that can handle him," said Westwig.
