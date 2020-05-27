CONWAY — In terms of people wearing masks and social distancing during the three-day Memorial Day weekend, officials said compliance was a mixed bag.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said said North Conway Village's sidewalks seemed to be thronged with people and on Thompson Road, where the town had received complaints about parking along the roadway, there was "quite a crowd" of outdoor enthusiasts.
He also said he went to Home Depot over the weekend for a personal errand, but the parking lot was so crowded, he thought better of it.
Otherwise, both Schouler Park and First Bridge were "sparsely populated" on Sunday afternoon, Holmes said, and when he went by Diana's Baths Recreation area, only three cars were waiting to get in.
"My staff reported everyone was very polite," he said.
The restaurants in town seemed to be doing brisk business and were "a little crowded" for Holmes' comfort, he said.
The town has issued a number of outdoor seating permits for restaurants which would allow them to serve patrons in their parking lots or yards. As of Tuesday, 16 outdoor dining permits had been approved.
OVP Management General Manager Dot Seybold said at Settlers Green shopping complex, where most of the stores have now opened back up, "My observation is that retail staff members were following state guidelines and CDC guidelines for offering hand sanitizer, wearing masks, marking floors for traffic flow, limiting the number of people in the store and generally being very careful while trying to be welcoming."
"However, many reported that customers are not cooperating and are not wearing masks," she said. In addition, "the concept of one-way aisles seems difficult for some people to comprehend."
In general, "I sense joy at being open and doing business, along with uneasiness about keeping safe," said Seybold.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said: "It almost seemed like traffic was close to a typical Memorial Day weekend."
However, Taylor Caswell, New Hampshire's commissioner of Business and Economic Resources, said traffic across all toll booths across New Hampshire was down by 38.2 percent over last year.
At Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale, founder Rob Nadler said, "We were 19 percent off for sales over last year. He added: "The biggest sellers were fleece products, shopping masks and bug stuff."
Speaking of masks, at Tuesday's meeting, Selectman Steve Porter said a lot of people didn't wear masks when out in public or in stores.
"In the stores, for every one customer that wore a mask, you saw five people not even bother," said Porter. "It wasn't as bad as it could have been, but it was bad enough."
Holmes said Tuesday the town got a couple of complaints about hotels renting out to people. "We're going to look into that," he said.
One of the people renting said he was an "essential worker" who was working in Gorham, but the complainer wonders why the worker wasn't staying in Gorham.
"There are no limitations on that as far as staying in North Conway and commuting somewhere," said Holmes.
He said he got three complaints about short-term rentals. One property owner told the town he thought the governor's order barring rentals had expired.
"Actually, the governor extended it to May 31," said Holmes. "He (the landlord) wasn't aware of that so isn't going to do it again, so he says."
Last month, after town officials received complaints from residents that Massachusetts people were parking on Thompson Road in North Conway, selectmen decided to post it with "no parking" signs. The Green Hills trailhead is mainly used by people who want to hike Peaked and Middle Mountains. A number of mountain bike trails also start there. People may park in the small lot, just not on the road.
But the "no parking" signs are still on order, said Holmes, and apparently visitors continue to park there.
Elsewhere in Carroll County, Ossipee Police Chief Joseph A. Duchesne said, "No issues in O-Town."
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said there were no complaints of non-compliance with social distancing over the weekend, aside from some parking issues on Valley Cross Road.
State Police Troop E Lt. Jim Fogarty said, "The State Police had a busy weekend but had no issues involving social distancing or COVID-19-related issues."
Fryeburg Police Lt. Michael McAllister, who has been in charge of the department for the past week while Chief Joshua Potvin is on leave, said: "I noticed a fair amount of people around this weekend as I patrolled around town," said McAllister.
"I can say for the most part, people were observing the social distancing rules along with wearing face covering. I have noticed business that post 'masks must be worn' seem to have a high compliance rate."
At Davis Park. Holmes received a call from an abutter about "multiple urinations in the person's private property and one incident of something more substantial."
Normally porta-potties are placed in busy parks May 1 and then others are added June 1. However, the town held off on putting them out because of the pandemic.
Town Rec Director John Eastman said the contract is normally for May 1. He said if they put rented porta-potties out before June 1 they would have to pay the whole month of May. Selectmen voted 5-0 to put them out starting June 1 with "at your own risk" signs due to the pandemic.
