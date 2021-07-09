CONWAY — Seventeen Kennett High students in Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center’s STEM Aviation program got the experience of a lifetime last month when they traveled over to Franconia to learn about gliders and go on 30-minute rides over the White Mountains.
Hosted by the Franconia Soaring Association through a $3,000 grant from the N.H. Electric Cooperative’s Education Foundation, the Eagles spent June 9 at the Franconia Airport, where they learned the ins and outs of gliders and then got the opportunity to soar.
“It was a perfect day,” said Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career and Technical Center, adding, “and a great way to finish up our first year of the program.”
The opening sentences describing the Career Tech Center’s newest program spell out the rationale for starting STEM Aviation and Aerospace.
“Did you know that 790,000 new pilots will be needed in the world by 2037, based on Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook? Ironically, the number of pilot certificates issued by the Federal Aviation Administration has decreased more than 60 percent since 1980.”
STEM Aviation and Aerospace is being taught by Joe Riddensdale, who also teaches CADD (computer-aided design and drafting) at Kennett.
Riddensdale, who has 13 freshmen (11 boys and two girls) enrolled in the course, is working with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the world’s largest aviation community, which has created an aviation STEM curriculum for high schools across the United States.
“The curriculum is the first of its kind, offering students comprehensive four-year aviation study options that are aligned to Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards,” he said.
Freshmen, sophomores and a senior went to Franconia for the day on June 9. Franconia Soaring Association instructors Jim David, Henry Lynch, Steve Brown, Peter Stauble, Jess Pauley and Pete Eiche showed the Eagles the ropes when it came to gliders.
“They also had a simulator there that was set up for gliders,” Riddensdale said. “So when you’re in it, you’re doing a sim flight in a glider, it’s pretty cool.”
According to its website, the Franconia Soaring Association is “New Hampshire’s only soaring club. FSA operates a well-maintained fleet of gliders, including a high-performance two-seat Grob G103 Twin Astir. The club offers scenic rides, introduction to soaring flights, glider rentals, flight instruction and glider towing.”
The airport was built for the World War II effort and is now celebrating 75 years of aviation operations.
Riddensdale said a lot of students, none of whom had ever been in a glider before, got to request “the vomit-comet,” where the pilot reforms several different aerial maneuvers.
“They will do this thing, and a couple of the students showed the video afterward, that they were literally looking down and it’s almost like you’re pivoting on the wing, doing big circles,” he said.
“It’s actually an exam maneuver when you’re doing a pilot’s test,” Bergeron explained. “It’s called turns about a point. So you pick a point and you go around that in a steep turn and it looks like the wing is just staying right on point.”
Riddensdale and Schrader said they are pleased with how STEM Aviation went this year given COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“It was definitely harder and made harder by COVID,” Riddensdale said. “I tried to augment the curriculum with things that weren’t in the curriculum by taking them to the simulator (at the Aviation Academy) and (plane) rides and other things to really spark the interest. We also did drones to give them a taste.”
He added: “I believe some students, because they took this class, it sparked a real interest for them.”
“One of the pilots in Franconia said, ‘Sometimes that intro flight is all it takes to change a life,’” added Schrader.
