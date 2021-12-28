CONWAY — The always busy Christmas Week got off to a good start in the Mount Washington Valley, with an inch or two of fresh snow falling on Christmas Day to add to the 6 inches that the region received last week.
More snow fell Monday into Tuesday, ranging from a trace to 3 inches in places
“Although it will be a mixed bag in terms of precipitation, it looks it will be a good week for skiers with some potential for light snow on some days including Thursday which will freshen it up nicely,” said Ken Rancourt of Conway, filling in for local weather observer Ed Bergeron for “The Morning Weather Show” on local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM.
The National Weather Service was calling for mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 36 and calm winds. Snow is likely for Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. with temps in the low 30s. Friday looks like another good day for skiing with partly sunny skies and a high near 41.
New Year’s Eve will see mostly clouds with a low around 23. The first weekend of the new year sounds like a mixed bag of rain and snow showers both days. Cranmore will have fireworks at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, prior to the town of Conway’s, which are set for 9:30 p.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
Some ski resorts said many folks spent the holiday at home before heading to the mountains.
“Typically, the 26th is a travel day, and that is what we saw this year,” Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, said Monday. “Sunday was good, but Monday was stronger and we’re having a good day.”
Cranmore had 21 of 57 trails open Tuesday, including four off the top, Wilcox said.
“Our primary trails are open so we’re able to spread the skier traffic out, and we’ve got 10 tubing lanes open,” said Wilcox, noting that advance reservations are strongly recommended for the tubing park.
Wilcox and representatives of other areas said the majority of the public seems to be embracing the concept of masking up as a COVID-19 precaution.
“We recommend that people wear masks indoors when inside in tight places,” said Wilcox.
Unlike last year, people may now come into the lodge for food and boot up inside but most resorts requiring people to store their bags in their cars or, in Cranmore’s case, new cubbyhole areas.
“We offer apres ski this week at Zip’s and dining, but we require that people remain seated, so no dancing — except dancing in your chair,” said Wilcox.
Thomas Prindle, director of marketing at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison, said the family-owned area was not open Christmas to give employees the day off.
“Our snowmakers did a great job, combined with Mother Nature’s help, so we’ve got good conditions with eight trails and four lifts along with our Pine Meadows tubing park now open daily,” Prindle said. He added that the Purity Spring Resort Cross Country and Snowshoe Reserve is also open.
The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s trails at the 100 Acre Wood in Intervale are now groomed and open, with the half-mile Storybook Trail featuring Steve Kellogg’s “The Missing Mitten Mystery.”
Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson said they were working to fix a problem with their Platter Pull lift but they had their ropetow open and are featuring apres ski all week. Lessons are still on and uphill ski passes are available.
Bretton Woods had 18 of 63 trails open and five of 10 lifts Tuesday with the snow reporter noting, “We highly recommend the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible.” The Bretton Woods Nordic Center had 36.3 kilometers open.
Craig Clemmer, marketing director for the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, said business has been building each day. “People are out there and enjoying it,” said Clemmer, noting that Bretton Woods is allowing guests to boot up inside the lodge this year unlike last year but skiers must store their bags in their cars.
Cross-country skiers and snowshoers were also happy to see the fresh snow. “It’s very good early season skiing,” said Doug Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett, where people are asked to make reservations for tickets, lessons and rental equipment. Skiers are also asked to boot up in their cars.
“With Omicron taking off, we are having to be as cautious as we were last year — it’s an ‘everything outside’ atmosphere,” said Garland, who said Bear Notch had about 8 kilometers open as of Monday, with good skiing on both sides of Route 302 both along the river and the Waterfall Trail.
Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, said business started strong Sunday and picked up on Monday.
She said Jackson is requiring masks inside the ski touring center and people are encouraged to congregate outdoors by the fire pit.
“We’ve made efforts to make the outdoors more inviting,” she said, noting that the JSTF had 52 kilometers of good groomed skiing, including the Wave that leads down to the Eagle Mountain House golf course and also at Prospect Farm and village trails by the Jackson Public Library.
Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Pinkham Notch had 10 kilometers open for cross-country and 45 km for snowshoeing Tuesday. The SnowCoach was operating for tours and the tubing park was also open.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center had 8 kilometers of groomed ski trails in Whitaker Woods only after receiving 2 inches of fresh snow Monday night with 45 km open for snowshoeing in Whitaker Woods and the Intervale network as well as a 2 km fat bike loop in Whitaker Woods.
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski-NH based in Conway, said outdoors lovers were happy to be hitting the slopes. “I think people are looking forward to spending time outdoors and Mother Nature has cooperated this year by giving us good winter conditions for Christmas Week. I think people will be responsible wearing masks like they were last year and I think we will have a pretty successful holiday week for our guests.”
Janice Crawford, executive director for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is looking forward to a strong week for valley areas.
Crawford got permission from the Conway Board of Selectmen earlier this month to put back the sign in North Conway’s Schouler Park requesting that people wear masks as a courtesy.
“We are grateful to our front-line workers not only in the medical field but also to our hospitality and retail workers. We are asking everyone to get vaccinated, get their boosters and to mask up, not only for their protection but for everyone else’s,” said Crawford.
