CONWAY — Winter Storm Uri, which battered the deep south earlier in the week, left its mark on the Mount Washington Valley on Tuesday, dumping a smorgasbord of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, leaving residents with a mess to clean up.
While it was far from the predicted 6-10 inches, conditions were far from ideal for the morning commute. However, local law enforcement credited people who didn’t have to go out for staying home until the storm departed at about 11 a.m.
“It was nasty,” Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said. “Fortunately, people saw the storm coming with that three-letter word, ice, and took it seriously.”
National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron measured 2.9 inches of snow in North Conway He recorded 1.5 inches at 7 a.m., with a “huge water content” in it.
“That was equal to 6 inches of snow,” he said. “It was pretty heavy-duty sleet.”
According to Bergeron, “Freezing rain occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground. Sleet is simply frozen raindrops and occurs when the layer of freezing air along the surface is thicker.”
During the height of the storm, it was warmer on the summit of Mount Washington than in the valley. It was 31 degrees atop the Rockpile and 23 in North Conway.
"At the higher summits, there is uncertainty in the precipitation type on Tuesday morning,” the Mount Washington Observatory reported Tuesday. “This is because there is some uncertainty in the height of the inversion layer, that is, the layer where the intruding warm air is causing the temperature to rise with altitude. This affects whether we will experience above-freezing temperatures at summit level with below-freezing temperatures overhead, or vice versa, which in turn affects the forecasted temps and precipitation."
The average daily temperature on the summit is 6 degrees, while the average monthly snowfall is 40.1 inches. As of Tuesday, the summit had received just 13.9 inches thus far in February.
Bergeron said North Conway has now received 19 inches of snow for the month. The 30-year average for February is 23.3 inches. Looking ahead, March averages about 14.6 inches.
Bergeron said North Conway received 11.3 inches of snow for January and entered February at 22.7 inches for the winter. According to the 30-year average, North Conway usually gets around 38 inches heading into the shortest month of the year. North Conway is at 41.7 inches this winter.
Bergeron said North Conway received a total of 78.3 inches last winter. The 30-year average is 85 inches.
This is vacation week for Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island public schools, along with locally SAU 9 and SAU 13. The rest of the Granite State will be on vacation next week.
In Carroll County, tallies ranged from 1 inch in Wolfeboro to 2 inches in Madison and 3 in Bartlett and Jackson.
Suzanne Kelley-Scott, of Conway PD, said she received mostly rain at her home in Madison.
“We worried about the morning commute,” she said, “but there were no real problems reported.”"All quiet," Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau reported.
Perley said this was the worst storm of the winter so far from an ice standpoint.
“(Pinkham) Notch was horrible,” he said. “It was ice and pelletized snow. Fortunately, very few people were out.”
Perley added: “All our vehicles are four-wheel drive, which helps a lot, plus we have good weather gear. The good thing is we have the tools and the talent to deal with storms like this.”
Bergeron said the post-storm cleanup was “a terrible mess,” and required “a bunch of passes” with the tractor and snowblower.”
Winter Storm Uri, according to the Weather Channel, left millions of homes in Texas without power and the coldest temperatures in the Lone Star State in decades. “In Texas alone, more than 4 million customers still had no electricity Tuesday morning,” the Weather Channel reported. “Some had been without power for more than 24 hours after generating stations went offline early Monday.
At least 17 deaths have been attributed to the storm, including 10 in Texas, and three in North Carolina after Uri spawned a tornado. There were also two deaths in Louisiana and Tennessee.
There is more snow in the cards this week as Winter Storm Viola, according to Weather Underground, is predicting 1-3 inches of snow on Thursday night and an additional 2-4 inches on Friday.
“This will be a prolonged storm,” Bergeron said, with light snow forecast over 24 hours.
Saturday and Sunday appear to be storm-free with sun and temperatures around 30 degrees forecast for daytime highs.
