CONWAY — Residents attending deliberative session agreed to add more funding to the proposed library budget and to amend the noise ordinance article both for length and clarity. They also rejected a call to fund a public bathroom deal that might not exist.
Deliberative session offers residents a chance to debate and amend warrant article before they are voted on at the polls April 13. Seventy-eight people attended Monday in Kennett High's Peter Ames Gym, and 60 were residents.
The auditorium was set up for people who refused to wear a mask, but no one used it.
Former selectman Stacy Sand made a motion to add $16,000 to the town's maintenance budget to pay for cleaning of bathrooms.
"When I was a selectman, the North Conway Community Center exchanged a piece of land with the town and guaranteed we would have public access to the bathrooms that were added to the community center," said Sand of bathrooms behind the New England Ski Museum. "The problem is we never budgeted any money to maintain them."
But Town Manager Tom Holmes said a review of the public documents found no record of the agreement Sand described.
During discussion of the $12 million proposed operating budget, Conway Public Library Trustee Julie Laracy made a motion to add $9,249 proposed library budget for library benefits.
"We are in the process of a staffing change, and we want to make this change as a contingency for hiring the most qualified candidate," said Laracy, adding that if the money isn't needed it will be returned.
Laracy's motion passed overwhelmingly. The new total for the proposed operating budget is $12,092,080.
Library Director David Smolen told the Sun Tuesday in an email the library seeks a new Youth Services Assistant and the funds are needed in case the new hire deeds a family insurance plan.
Sand's amendment failed. Later on in the meeting, she attempted to amend Article 22 to seed a proposed short-term rental trust fund with $50,000.The trust fund, which selectmen hope will be replenished with short-term rental license fees, will be used for expenses related to the regulation of short-term rentals.
"I question the $50,000 so I propose we change this amount," said Sand, who sought to cut it to $20,000. Sand's motion died for lack of a second.
During the discussion of the proposed noise ordinance, Holmes said election officials were concerned that having the full text on the ballot might "gum things up." He said selectmen were going to address that after deliberative session.
Snow made a motion to delete the full text of the noise ordinance from the warrant/ballot and replace it with a line that says the ordinance can be read at town hall or on the town website.
Voters agreed.
Chris Meier made changes to the noise ordinance text to make it more consistently worded.
"I'm trying to make the purpose and intent consistent with what is actually being outlawed," said Meier adding another change in section 97-6 of the ordnance that would change the wording "excessive, unnecessarily loud noise" to "loud, usual or other unnecessary noise."
Town Attorney Peter Malia summarized Meier's proposed change as taking the wording in the definitions portion of the proposed noise ordinance and then use them in the purpose and intent and the other nose restricted portions of the ordinance.
"I'd allow it because I think it cleans up the document a little bit," said Malia.
Meier's amendment passed. Most articles will go on the warrant unchanged. Some had minor word changes at deliberative session.
