SARGENT'S PURCHASE — At approximately 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 3, a call was received for a skier who was injured after a tumble down a steep slope in the Gulf of Slides on the southeast side of Mount Washington. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Arild Hestvik of Newark, Del.
Limited information was available other than the skier had tumbled the entire length of a slide path, an approximate ground distance of 1,000 feet, down a popular skiing route known as “Main Gully.”
U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers called Dartmouth Hitchcock’s helicopter in hopes they would be able to find a suitable landing zone near the patient.
When conservation officers arrived at the staging area, Snow Rangers were coordinating with DHART to find a spot to land. DHART was unable to locate a suitable landing zone due to limited open areas.
As DHART was in the air, first responders on the scene relayed that Hestvik appeared to have sustained multiple injuries but was currently stable.
With this information, and due to the known mechanism of injury, an attempt was made to get the National Guard helicopter, which is set up with a cable hoist. However, due to timeliness of response and ensuing darkness, the helicopter was not a viable option.
With neither helicopter able to assist, it was decided Hestvik would be transported out over land, down the Gulf of Slides, in a rescue litter. While being carried down the trail, Hestvik reported his boot released from his binding before he even made his first turn, causing him to fall the full length of Main Gully.
Hestvik arrived at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center at about 9 p.m. and was loaded into a Gorham Ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Forest Service Snow Rangers and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers worked on the rescue call together and thank all volunteers who rendered aid in the rescue effort.
US Forest Service would like to stress that with the current snow conditions are very firm with long, sliding falls possible. Check the avalanche forecast at mountwashingtonavalachecenter.org for mountain hazard reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.