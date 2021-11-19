CONWAY — The Eastern Slope Ski Club’s 51st annual Ski Sale held last Nov. 12 and 13 at the North Conway Community Center netted between $15,000-$18,000, said the group's former president Terry Love of Bob & Terry’s Ski and Sports and current president Mark Porter of Porter Office Machines, both of North Conway.
That compares with the $12,000-$17,000 that the club annually budgets as a net from the sale.
This year’s sale grossed “about $77,000,” Love and Porter said.
That compares to a gross of $64,000 in 2020; $69,000 in 2019; $61,000 in 2018; and $81,000 in 2017.
The club keeps 20 percent from the sale of each donated item.
Proceeds benefit the ESSC’s 1938-founded Junior Program.
“It was a fantastic year,’” Love said Monday. “People were buying everything: skis, boots, goggles, poles, apparel, gloves, snowshoes ..."
“It was a little slow when we opened Friday at 2 p.m. for members, but kids were still in school. Then it really picked up Friday afternoon into the evening, and it was good on Saturday morning as well,” Love added.
“It went very smoothly this year — the teamwork was great among all the volunteers,” he said.
Porter said several people made outright donations of their equipment with all proceeds going to the club.
“We had 95 items that people just flat out donated to us, and that netted us $600,” said Porter. “Stan and Dan’s donated a lot, giving us 40 pair of junior boots, and Bob and Terry gave us snowshoes along with goggles and helmets. Also contributing were Ski Works of Center Ossipee and Andes Ski Shop of Bartlett.”
Porter said in the past the club offered two nights to drop off equipment, but that was cut to just Thursday evening this year.
“We had only 500 items dropped off this year compared to the 800-900 we usually have,” he said.
The ski sale normally serves as the biggest fundraiser for the club’s Junior Program, but Porter said the Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup when last held two years ago raised $20,000 for the program. The race was not held last year but is to return to Attitash next March.
For more information about the ESSC and how to become a volunteer instructor, go to easternslopeskiclub.org.
