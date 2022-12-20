CONWAY — Local ski resorts were happy to get last weekend’s storm to set up prime conditions for the all important upcoming Christmas vacation week and are bracing for the next one.
The next storm is forecast to arrive Thursday evening into Friday, with 1-3 inches of snow predicted to fall overnight, followed by heavy rain, high winds and temperatures in the low 50s. That will be followed by partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s for Christmas weekend.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron said, "It's not a weather forecast that anybody likes, for sure, but man-made snow is more dense, and we received so much snow last weekend that I think it will run off and we will survive it."
Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, remained optimistic.
“I think the fact that we got as much snow as we did in the last storm and that it has been consistently cold at night gives us a bit of a buffer against the forecasted rain. And with the colder temperatures predicted to return after Friday’s rain snowmakers will be out there to freshen things up,” said Keeler on Tuesday.
Keeler said Winter Storm Diaz last weekend was a boost to ski areas on a several fronts.
“First and probably the most obvious is that the blanket of heavy, wet snow no doubt will help ski areas get a lot more trails open more quickly. That snow will provide for a good base and likely allow ski areas to make snow on more trails," she said.
"Fortunately, we’re seeing some great snowmaking temps every night this week, so I am sure the snowmakers will be out in force," Keeler said.
"And while a lot of our major market areas to the south didn’t get the same snow we did, the storm was certainly a factor in the news, so even if people got rain instead of snow, if they were watching the weather they no doubt saw that most mountain areas were getting pounded by snow. That kind of media should get people excited to come ski over the holiday break, if they hadn’t already made plans,” she noted.
Two local areas experienced power outages due to last weekend’s storm — Pleasant Mountain (formerly Shawnee Peak) in Bridgton, Maine, and King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.
King Pine Marketing Director Thomas Prindle said Monday the area received 14 inches of snow but was forced to close down Saturday due to a power outage. Power was restored by the New Hampshire Electric Co-op Saturday night and the ski area re-opened for business Sunday.
He added that service as of Monday was restored to the Cubby Tow children’s lift and that crews are repairing the night trail illumination due to storm damage.
Power provided by Eversource was also out Saturday at Purity Spring Resort’s Danforth Bay Camping Area for winter campers but was restored by that evening, Prindle said.
“It was great to see the storm as it helps set up the base and we will be resuming our snowmaking this week as we head to Christmas,” said Prindle, who reminded everyone that as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, King Pine is offering $4 rollback ticket prices on Thursday.
Lisa McCoy, marketing director for Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, said the heavy wet snow had dried out and groomed into a nice packed powder base by Monday.
“We got 26 inches from the storm and then another inch on Sunday, so 27 inches total. We groomed with the Pisten Bully last night so the entire network is a gorgeous platform," she said.
"We did not lose power, but due to semi-regular power outages in the past, we did last year invest in a generator (so we should be all set should we lose power),” said McCoy.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Executive Director Ellen Chandler reported 18-plus inches and said groomers have been out working the terrain.
“We were incredibly busy Monday. Skiers flocked to Jackson, and we were happy to provide good skiing,” said Chandler.
She added that the Monday-night-to-Tuesday morning overnight grooming refined the packed powder, classic and skate, conditions in the Upper Village (Woodchuck/Eagle/Wave/Valley Cross), Central Village (Yodel and Wentworth) and out the South Ellis, plus the Prospect Farm trails of Boggy Brook and Quail.
Their Keeney/South Hall/Wifferdill loop has one pass with flat grooming.
Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett received 17 inches of dense, wet snow and more in the higher elevation National Forest trails located in Bear Notch.
"It's dry now and has set up and is really good grooming now," said Bear Notch's Doug Garland Monday. "I don't think you could get better timing for a storm prior to Christmas as it gives us a week to groom and set it all up."
Bretton Woods Ski Touring had 22 trails (13 track set and 14 skate groomed for a total of 35.1 kilometers open) Tuesday.
MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association on Tuesday had 8K of trails skate groomed in Whitaker Woods including: Bancroft, Whitaker, Gradual, Schuss, Lucy, lower Vista, North Powerline and portions of South Powerline and Ballfield. All trails are skate groomed only. Further grooming will take place today on the walking network.
Cranmore Mountain Resort received 16-plus inches and as of Monday had 14 trails open and Bretton Woods (which received 14 inches) upped their total Tuesday to 22 of 63, with snowmaking at all local areas resuming to continue to lay down more snow for the holiday week when extended hours will be offered for skiing and riding, the tubing park and Mountain Adventure Park rides.
On Cranmore's snow report page Tuesday was the following outlook: "Snowmaking weather returns tonight, and we will begin working on Phase 3. Phase 3 includes Split decision, Ledges, the Ally, Macaroni, Chinstrap, Beginner Basin, Outta Luck, and the Tubing Park. If Mother Nature continues to cooperate, we should be able to add this terrain for the upcoming holiday week."
Attitash had 11 of 68 trails and sister Vail Resorts area Wildcat had 37 of 48 trails Tuesday.
Black Mountain’s website says that the scheduled opening day, conditions permitting, is Dec. 23.
According to SkiNH, the following areas will be open on Christmas Day: Attitash; Bretton Woods; Cranmore Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain.
For more information, go to SkiNH.com.
