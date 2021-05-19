CONWAY — Derailed by the pandemic, the organizers of the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park are still going strong, hoping to hold a battle of the bands-style fundraiser this summer as well as finally acquiring the land they need to build the park.
After former local resident Kevin Peare died in 2017 at the age of 31, his mother, Anna Peare, and sister, Caren Peare, began building support for creating a skate park in his honor. Caren Peare is the executive director of the non-profit group and Anna is assistant director.
Kevin was a Mount Washington Valley native who worked for 12 years for Rockingham Electric in both Conway and Newington. He had plans to open a skate park in Conway when he passed away in Portsmouth.
In March of 2019, Conway selectmen gave their blessing to locate the park off the east end of Hemlock Lane, which is just north of the North Conway Walmart.
Since then, however, Hemlock Lane has been tied up in lengthy negotiations with the state, which had earmarked the land for the now defunct Conway bypass. Although plans for the bypass fell apart, issues, such as what to do with several pieces of land, remain.
On Monday, Anna Peare of Conway, Caren Peare of Bartlett and their friend and fellow committee member Greg Mossman of Conway said they have learned that the land will be signed over to the town in July or August.
"We've just been waiting on red tape and COVID," said Caren Peare. "But we're still fundraising. We still sell merchandise and things like that. So we're getting there." Items sold online include tee shirts, hats, bags and leggings.
"Before the pandemic, we were doing a fundraiser per month," said Anna Peare, adding the events ranged between craft fairs and car shows. They have raised nearly $60,000.
The group, which has nearly 2,400 followers on Facebook, have a fundraising goal is $400,000 based on an estimated cost of $45 per square feet for an 8,000-to-10,000-square-foot park.
Much of that cost could be funded through grants. which they say will be easier when they have access to the land. One such grant would likely come from the Tony Hawk Foundation, named for the professional California skateboarder.
The group said many local businesses support them and there will be in-kind donations that will reduce the cost.
The group, which says it will maintain the park once it's built, don't anticipate it will cost the taxpayers anything. They also say they will not charge to use the park, which could accommodate up to about 50 skateboarders at a time.
The Hemlock Lane site is also planned to be one terminus of the 2.9-mile paved rec path that, once built, will run north to Cranmore. This will be beneficial, said the group because, skaters seeking to go to North Conway or vice versa won't need to be on the road.
The group says on July 3, they will hold a battle of the bands event at Hog Coliseum where Mud Bowl is traditionally held each September.
For more information go to goskate4kev.com
