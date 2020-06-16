CONWAY — A fourth Black Lives Matter demonstration in Conway is scheduled for Sunday, June 21, but this time there’s a new twist as this event will be on wheels and Route 16 will be reduced to one lane for a few minutes.
Protests were ignited around the nation following the May 25 death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd while in the custody of police officers who subsequently were arrested and charged with his murder and/or aiding and abetting.
The first local demonstration took place May 31 and drew about 200 people to the Four Corners in Conway Village. The second, on June 8, brought about 500 to North Conway Village.
A march on Sunday attracted an estimated 100 to walk with signs from Settlers Green to Schouler Park in North Conway.
The new “rolling protest” is dubbed “Skate Away the Hate.” It is being organized by Chris DeVries, 37, of Jackson. The route is from Schouler Park south on Route 16 to Depot Road and back.
DeVries, who works as a carpenter, is the father of two children age 4 and 8 and is a longtime skateboarder. He organized his event to coincide with Father’s Day and International Skateboarding Day. The event is advertised on a Facebook page by the same name.
“I feel like this is one of the best things I can do as a father on Father’s Day,” said DeVries, who has lived in the area since 2006.
“I want to live in a world where racism is not accepted or tolerated, and I don’t want to live in a community or know there are communities in this country where people are afraid of their local police,” he said.
Conway Police Chief Ed Wagner said that Route 16 would be limited to one way traffic between the park and Depot Road for the few minutes it may take to get the participants between the park and the Depot Road parking lot and back.
“Whatever way we are going the opposite way will be closed,” said Wagner, who said a police detail will be on either side of the protesters.
DeVries encourages people to attend with any “human-powered wheeled thing” such as skateboards, bikes, unicycle, roller blades or rollerskates.
“I thought that would be a fun visible way to deliver a message to the community,” said DeVries.
Conway Daily Sun readers may remember that DeVries served on Conway’s Municipal Budget Committee a few years ago and also recall that in January of last year, Jackson Police returned DeVries’ wayward and “adventurous” chicken Aretha to him after she was spotted running around loose in the area of the Jackson Ski Touring equipment barn.
Skate Away the Hate is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Schouler Park near The Met Coffee House. Participants will head south on Route 16, take a left on Depot Street to the Municipal Lot, back onto Route 16 back to the park where participants can hang out, skate and “be visible.”
The Sun asked why he felt a fourth local protest is necessary, DeVries said he wanted to keep the conversation going. He said the conversation should be happening at both the national and local level.
“If you think about how long racism has been around, it’s more than 400 years,” said DeVries. “I like the momentum, and I like that people are passionate about speaking up about the current issues. People really want change.”
