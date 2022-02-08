BARTLETT — With new school buses reportedly in short supply, the Bartlett School Board made a pre-emptive move last week, voting at its Tuesday meeting to purchase two new buses this year instead of just one.
The board increased its proposed 2022-23 budget by an additional $115,000 at its budget hearing in the gymnasium of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School on Feb. 1. About a dozen people turned out for the meeting.
The budget is up slightly over last year. The proposed increase is $260,695, equal to 3.14 percent. The current budget is $8,484,430. The proposed budget is $8,745,125.
The main cause of the increase — apart from $115,000 for a second 72-passenger school bus — was a $160,768 hike in tuition for students attending Kennett High School, along with a $61,590 jump in staff health insurance.
Chairman Nancy Kelemen noted that the cost of purchasing school buses typically were a separate warrant article in the past.
“We were looking at 10 percent increase to health insurance, but it came in at 12.73 percent, which was a big hit,” said board member Scott Grant, who developed the budget with board member Rob Clark, Superintendent Kevin Richard and Josiah Bartlett Principal Joe Yahna.
Clark said: “I think we’ve come up with a very good budget.” He said he and Grant had an epiphany regarding the buses. “We get a new bus every couple of years, and this is the year for a new bus,” said Clark. “The biggest issue right now is that buses are hard to come by. And Conway, for example, ordered their bus last year in April and has no idea where that bus is and when it will show up.”
He added: “By the time we order and get our first bus, we’re now way behind in terms of getting our second bus. We may not see these buses for a year.”
Jim Hill, director of special services for SAU 9, said Bartlett recently had problems with two current buses, requiring $5,000 to fix one and $2,000 to fix the other. He said the district’s current spare bus is 11 years old and has about 155,000 miles of service on it.
“If this were normal times, we wouldn’t be doing this,” Clark emphasized. “We’d wait the normal two years. The fear is if we just do one bus this year and then wait, we might be pushing things out further for another year.”
Hill noted that typically districts would order a bus in March and receive the vehicle by September, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, those timelines no longer exist.
Grant believes ordering two buses could lead to a financial break on the cost.
“I think they’ll be less than $115,000,” he said Friday by phone. “A bus is a tangible item, something we know we’re going to need. By ordering two, by the time we get the first one, we won’t be in somewhat dire straits waiting on the second one.”
Asked about declining enrollment and whether it might make sense to have one of the two buses be a smaller model. “The price difference is really negligible,” Grant said. “We already have two smaller buses (in the five-bus fleet). If we were to ever reduce the bus route then we could revisit it, but for now, taking kids to the ski program with all their gear, you need the bigger bus.”
Grant, who gave an overview of the budget, pointed out that salaries are down in the proposed budget by $20,746 due to the planned reduction of a regular education teacher and a special education aide.
High school tuition represents an increase in the number of students who attended Kennett two years ago, according to Grant.
“Our numbers are actually going down a little bit, so I would look for that number to drop in the future,” he said.
Grant said budgeting has been a little tricky due to COVID.
“Rob (Clark) and I had lots of conversations at the budget meeting, about how we give back money at the end of the year,” he said.
“The last couple of years got a little difficult because of COVID. So we had people coming in the school that didn’t live here, people are not coming to school to actually live in town. We had homeschooling, we had charter schools, so our numbers of kids that actually live in this town and actually come here, are fluctuating all over the place,” Grant said.
“As we come out of this COVID thing, I think we’ll be much more balanced as far as the number of kids coming here,” he continued. “When we budget for next year’s budget, we are budgeting for the most possible kids that could come here, potentially.”
Annual Bartlett School District Meeting is set for Tuesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
Aside from the budget, there are just two more articles on the warrant, and both seek to close out trust funds.
Article 2 seeks to discontinue the Maintenance Trust Fund (Expendable Trust Fund), created in 2012. The $85,434 in the fund would be transferred into the general fund and can be used to offset taxes in 2023.
Article 3 looks to discontinue the School Bus Reserve Fund (Capital Reserve Fund, established in 1984. The $21,408 would move to the general fund pending voter approval.
“My concern is the maintenance trust was paid to keep that tax rate stable if we had a rood leak,” Grant said.
“While the roofs are in top shape, they’re covered under insurance. If the oil tank out back goes or something like that happens, you could come and take money out of the capital reserves,” he continued.
“To do that, you still have to have a public hearing, and the town has to vote on it. … To me, this is just money sitting off on the side. I think the more things you have to budget, everyone gets to go over the budget every year. You can go through the budget and say I don’t like this or that. We’re just trying to keep things simple,” Grant said.
