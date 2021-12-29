BARTLETT — Joining other towns in taking on the issue of short-term rentals, the Bartlett Planning Board will hold a public hearing Monday to discuss a petitioned zoning amendment that would confine short-term rentals to commercially zoned districts. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at Bartlett Town Hall, 56 Town Hall Road, in Intervale.
The petitioned warrant article was submitted by former planning board member Lydia B. Lansing with the required 25 signatures, said Bartlett Planning Board Chair Scott Grant. Another petitioned article concerning a noise ordinance was submitted by Julie King.
Grant noted no changes can be made to the petitioned articles. “By law we have to hold a public hearing to allow them to speak,” said Grant. He said the board may take a vote on whether to recommend the articles.
He said King brought a petitioned proposed noise ordinance to the board last year and has since revised it
“The hours of daylight were discussed by the board last year. We were concerned last year that this would inhibit the working people of Bartlett — people, for instance, could complain about the noise from Attitash’s snowmaking, or L.A. Drew pushing around gravel,” Grant said.
“We wanted (King) to make it more specific, and she has. Speaking for myself, I don’t think this will fly, but it’s up to the town (come March),” said Grant.
Efforts to contact King were not successful as of press time. Lansing, however, was available. She said the goal of her petitioned article is to get the town to treat short-term rentals as businesses. “Short-term rentals should be considered commercial ventures, period: they are paying property taxes to the town and theoretically rooms and meals taxes to the state,” said Lansing.
She believes the way the town of Jackson has regulated short-term rentals has been productive and perhaps similar licensing procedures and code safety follow-ups should happen in Bartlett as well. That would entail hiring additional part-time help, but Lansing said the petitioned article is a starting point for the conversation to be held.
“We are not an organized group — we are not like what you are reading about in Madison, etc. My sole purpose is to get the conversation started,” said Lansing, who said selectmen discussed the petitioned zoning amendments at their Dec. 15 meeting before who passed them along to the planning board.
Lansing’s article seeks “to petition the Town of Bartlett and the Bartlett Planning Board to create ordinance(s) which will confine the use of short-term rental properties (STRs) to commercial zones only, as defined in the Town of Bartlett Zoning Ordinance as amended March 13, 2018.”
Grant noted that “people should know that if they pass this (in March), we would act on it immediately.”
He said enforcement would be a selectmen’s issue and agreed with Lansing that as Bartlett has a small town hall staff, enforcement would probably involve hiring help.
In terms of numbers of STRs in town, Grant estimated “between 150 and 200, but that’s a guess.”
Selectmen’s chair Gene Chandler said the board has taken no position on the STR article. “It doesn’t do anything other than asking the planning board to draft an amendment concerning short-term rentals. Nothing could happen until next year (town meeting 2023),” Chandler told the Sun Tuesday, speaking on behalf of the board which also includes Vicki Garland and Gus Vincent.
The noise ordinance amendment asks: “to see if the town will amend Article IV — General Provisions by adding Section R — Noise Disturbances.” It goes on to state: “Time Restricted Noise: It shall be unlawful for any person(s) to make, continue, or cause to be made or continued any loud, unnecessary, or unusual noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the Town of Bartlett, NH Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
It defines noise as that “generated by the operation of any sound amplification equipment, which is objectionable due to its extent of volume, ongoing beat frequency, shrillness, or vibration, to include but not limited to radio, television, speakers, musical instruments, or similar devices;” and “noise that is out of the ordinary and associated with gatherings that generate unnecessarily loud talking, shouting, laughing, in a public or private space.”
It adds that “upon receipt of a complaint, the responding officer shall use discretion as to whether a warning or a civil forfeiture may be issued to remedy the complaint” and that “All complaints shall be addressed to the property owner of record, or to any subject renting or otherwise in control of said property.”
It also addresses vehicular noise, saying, “Any person found in violation of the ordinance “may be issued a warning or a civil forfeiture in the amount of $100 for a first offense, and $250 for a second offense and with a third offense must appear in court summons with a $500 to $1,000 fine based on the facts of the incidents. This will be paid to the Town of Bartlett, NH at the Town Clerk’s Office within 15 days of issuance.”
Copies of the proposal are available at town hall. It also can be viewed online at townofbartlettnh.org under the planning board section.
