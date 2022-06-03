CONWAY — While in town on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) told the Sun she is among those in Congress who want to get to the truth about UFOs. The senator has been in the know for years.
Shaheen was in Conway to take a tour of the Mt. Washington Valley Technology Center’s Technology Lane to celebrate securing $200,000 in federal funding to extend the road.
Her trip to the valley came a few weeks after the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation Subcommittee held its first public congressional hearing on UFOs in five decades.
While Shaheen isn't on that committee, she sits on the U.S. Senate Armed Services committee, which was briefed this spring on the topic of UFOs, according to Politico.
Fellow Armed Services committee member Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) led a successful effort to require the Pentagon to create an Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office.
Asked about it, Shaheen told the Sun: "I've seen some of the classified information that I can't talk about, but I personally think there are unexplained phenomenon that we haven't yet figured out what's going on.
"It's important for us to continue to try and explore and get answers," she added.
At last month's hearing, naval intelligence officials said there were about 400 UFO-related encounters in the Pentagon's data bases.
Back in 2019, the Sun asked Shaheen if she had been briefed and she confirmed she had.
"It was a classified briefing so I'm not allowed to talk about it," said Shaheen in 2019. "But if you were to ask me personally do I believe there are UFOs, I think that there are events that have happened that have not been explained adequately."
