This is the last article in a three-part series on sexual assault.
CONWAY — "For every child we see, we know there are nine more."
So says Elizabeth Kelley-Scott, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County. In 2020, the CACCC received and examined 120 reports of child abuse, 92 of these sexual abuse, as documented in its operational report.
The agency's main office is in Wolfeboro, with a satellite office in Conway to serve the Mount Washington Valley, because the majority of child abuse cases in the county are referred by the Conway Police Department.
Of the 120 child abuse reports in 2020, 58 were from valley law enforcement, and 43 of these from Conway.
CACCC is an independent non-profit working with 17 county law enforcement agencies, as well as the state police, the FBI and Homeland Security in internet cases.
According to Kelley-Scott, the child advocacy center assembles the multi-disciplinary Carroll County Child Protection Team and assists families as they navigate the law enforcement, medical, mental health, child social services and justice system components.
Nationwide, there are more than 525 child advocacy center, and CACCC literature states the National Children's Alliance was founded "to meet demands for access to the CAC model." Pursuant to a statewide initiative organized by the N.H. Attorney General's Office in 2003, every New Hampshire county now has a child advocacy center.
Kelley-Scott says one of the primary functions of child advocacy centers is "to protect children from further trauma from repeated interviews. We have on staff two dedicated forensic interviewers specially trained to work with children while the multidisciplinary team observes from another room."
They even have New Hampshire's first trained child advocacy center dog available to provide comfort during and after interviews.
The response to child sexual assault has come a long way, but for many, the changes have been slow.
Ellin Leonard of Conway believes that if people and communities don't get beyond their discomfort, the problem will continue. "The only way to change anything is to confront it, and nothing will change until social behavior changes. We have to get over our embarrassment and deal with it."
Leonard was outraged to read recently that a local 15-year-old was sexually assaulted, and she speaks of 1959, when she was 15 in Alton. "I didn't tell because I knew I wouldn't be believed."
She said she was assaulted in a convenience store by the owner, who was the father of a classmate. He grabbed her by the crotch. "It was like an electric shock. I got out of there as fast as I could." She confided in friends who already knew not to go into the store alone.
It wasn't until another girl was assaulted that law enforcement became involved. Leonard went to the girl's house to find police questioning her. "She was surrounded by middle-aged men interrogating her. I could tell they didn't believe her. It took all the courage I had to speak up. I said, 'He did it to me, too.'" Leonard gave police the names of other girls. Nothing, she said, was done.
Kelley-Scott estimates that of the children serviced by CACCC, 30 percent are boys. "It is harder for boys to disclose due to societal reasons," she said.
Sexual violence expert Scott Hampton of Dover concurs, saying, "Boys worry about being labeled as not normal somehow, or gay. We see the devastating impacts as these boys start to falter and fail."
Often it's institutional sexual abuse divulged years after the fact that creates awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault on boys. Perhaps the most highly publicized of these involved the Catholic church, beginning in 2002 with lawsuits brought against the Archdiocese of Boston.
That year, the N.H. Attorney General launched an investigation into claims within the Diocese of Manchester. The report concluded the diocese was aware of multiple allegations, and rather than being removed, the offenders were transferred to different parishes.
Leading the diocese was Bishop John McCormack, who in the 1960s was assigned to St. James Parish in Salem, Mass. He lived in the rectory with Joseph Birmingham, the second priest in the Boston Archdiocese to be accused. Birmingham allegedly abused nearly 100 boys as he was shuffled among six parishes.
One of Birmingham's victims, Bernie McDaid of Lynn, Mass., says of McCormack: "He had to have known. There's no way he didn't." McDaid recounts that Birmingham would select a victim, get him ice cream and take him back to his room.
"There was a constant parade of boys led by Birmingham walking past McCormack's open door," he said.
Birmingham often had boys in his car, and on several occasions McDaid recalls McCormack coming over to the car and chatting. McDaid said in 1970 McCormack was told by a parent that Birmingham had abused both his son and McDaid.
By 2002, Birmingham was long dead, and McCormack was leading the Manchester Diocese. McDaid said, "I held him accountable. This man didn't deserve to be bishop."
Church documents reveal that McCormack had a long history of covering up abuse allegations and relocating pedophile priests. In May of 2002, the Manchester Union Leader published a front-page editorial calling for his resignation. He refused.
In 2019, the Diocese of Manchester published a list of 73 priests accused of child sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002, nine of whom served at Our Lady of the Mountains in North Conway.
According to Hampton: "Pedophiles have deviant arousal patterns that are very controlled. They invest considerable time in grooming and planning."
He says it's not that priests have a predilection for pedophilia.
"Sex offenders seek positions of authority — coaching, teaching, the priesthood — professions that put them in a position of power with access to the vulnerable."
In his efforts to raise awareness McDaid became a prominent crusader for victims of pedophiles. He offers, "It's the guilt and shame that kill. It needs to be talked about. The trauma lives in the body. There's a real freedom in coming forward."
