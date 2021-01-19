WASHINGTON — Three members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, all Democrats — recently shared their hopes (and fears) regarding today's inauguration of Joe Biden as president.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) told the Sun on Tuesday: “The inauguration of a new president is always an exciting moment in our history, but this one has taken on a new meaning, given the violence we saw at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“I have no doubt that the security protocols in place are far exceeding what we've seen in the past, that it will be a safe event tomorrow, and that we will see the president be inaugurated," Pappas said.
"The inauguration is a way that we can show the continuity of our government and ensure that we have a peaceful transfer of power in this year will be no different.
Pappas said the inauguration is scheduled to be outdoors.
"It’s on the west front of the Capitol facing the mall,” he explained. “And there's the same setup that usually happens every four years, which is a constructed platform for the president-elect and dignitaries. So he'll be sworn in at noon and will give an inaugural address."
Even before the violence at the Capitol, "because of COVID, the event was going to be limited," Pappas said. "You'll see members of Congress seated there. Members of the new administration, the outgoing administration, other dignitaries. From an event that usually draws 500,000 to a million people, you're going to see just a few thousand people there because of the need to be socially distanced and not have members of the public there.
“We’re encouraging people to watch from home, find it online or watch on television," Pappas said. "I think it's an important moment for our country. In a way, we can help bring people back together."
Pappas, who is in the first month of his second term, will be attending his first inauguration as a member of Congress.
“I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's an enormous responsibility to be a part of it all. And because of the events of Jan. 6, I think it's important to show that your country is stronger than that violent mob that wanted to disrupt the democratic process, and that the business of the people will go on.”
With all the security, Pappas said it’s made getting around a little more difficult than normal. “We really can't get to and from our office too easily,” he said. On Wednesday, he said, “I think I'll just be going in the office in the morning, and then we'll be out in front of the Capitol for the few hours of the ceremony. And then we'll probably be heading away from the Capitol Complex, while things are broken down.”
Pappas added: “It's really intense security. You're in Washington, and it needs to be the case. We’ve seen more than 25,000 National Guard members stationed here. There is a significant local law enforcement presence as well. And they're working in concert to just make sure that we don't see any bad actors coming to the nation's capitol or acting out the way that they did a couple of weeks ago.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), offered the following comments:
“President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office during an exceptionally challenging time in our country’s history. Joe Biden has called on Americans to unify around the shared values that make our country strong, and I hope that he once again amplifies this important message during his inaugural address.
“Additionally, I look forward to hearing from the future president about his plans to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how to get our economy back on track. I also know how hard law enforcement has worked to secure this historic event, and while I wish this level of security was not needed, I am deeply grateful for their service.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was a guest on Mike Pomp's talk show on WTSN-AM in Dover on Tuesday, said she had arrived back in Washington on Monday ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.
Asked if she feels safe in the Capitol, Shaheen replied: "I do. I very much appreciate and am grateful for the National Guard and all of the Capitol police who as we saw on Jan. 6 who tried and protect Congress. We sadly lost one police officer who was murdered by the insurrectionists, and one police officer who sadly committed suicide, we think, related to that insurrection. So they have been willing to put their lives on the line.
"I think the show of force is going to keep anybody from thinking that they should attack the Capitol again or attack the inauguration tomorrow and that people will stay safe, and I believe everybody’s working very hard to make sure that happens."
Of Biden's inaugural address, Shaheen said: "I hope what he’s going to do is talk about the need for the country to come together, the need to address the big challenges that we’re facing. The COVID pandemic and the economic fallout that so many families are feeling … the racial divisions in the country … climate change ... some of the very important, basic functions of government. I think he will talk about the need to restore confidence and real commitment and dedication to getting things done for the American people. So I’m looking forward to his inaugural speech."
