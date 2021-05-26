CONWAY — A bill that would prevent law enforcement agencies from providing mugshot photos of suspects to the public and press under most circumstances is slated to be taken up by the N.H. Senate today.
The bill, HB 125, was sponsored by state Reps. Nicole Klein-Knight and Donald Bouchard, both Democrats from Manchester, as well as Terry Roy (R-Deerfield).
On April 7, the House bill was passed with amendment on a voice vote. No recorded vote tally was taken. No discussion was had.
On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 3-2 that it ought to pass.
State Sens. Harold French (R- Franklin), Jay Kahn (D-Keene) and Rebecca Whitley (D-Hopkinton) voted in favor of recommending that the bill should pass. Sens. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) and William Gannon (R-Sandown) voted in opposition.
Today's Senate session starts at 10 a.m.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said Wednesday he thinks the mugshot bill will be sent back to the judiciary committee for study and could come back next year. Bradley would support that. He thinks that police can and should use discretion with mugshots especially when it comes to substance use and mental health cases.
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau brought it to the Sun's attention in early March.
"The issue central here, in my opinion, is alerting the public to an arrest of a citizen, and freedom of speech to report that arrest," said Rondeau.
"The First Amendment helps the state do that which is required under the two Constitutions, and holds the state accountable in the identification of the arrested citizen. I think photo identification, and sharing, especially in this age of our technology, is certainly a right that the media should not allow to be taken away!"
The New Hampshire Press Association also opposes the bill.
"While the Press Association understands the goal of containing the proliferation of mugshots on social media, this legislation is the equivalent of killing a fly with an atomic bomb," said the association in a statement.
Klein-Knight spoke to the Sun on March 4. She became concerned about police departments posting mugshots to their social media accounts and the comment sections were left open.
"It turns into a public mob of shame," said Klein-Knight.
She has heard constituents that have lost job and housing opportunities because of post arrest publicity. The bill would not apply to dangerous fugitives.
"This would not impede on any manhunts or anything like that," said Klein-Knight. "I want to keep my people safe and want to make sure people are being treated fairly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.