CONWAY — U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse toured North Conway and Berlin last Thursday, making appearances at the Yankee Clipper and Zeb's General Store.
Morse (R-Salem) is currently president of the New Hampshire Senate. He's hoping to best Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, Morse has to compete in the Sept. 13 primary with 10 other competitors.
During his stop at Zeb's, Morse was accompanied by state representative candidate Frank McCarthy (R-Conway), Frank's wife County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), former House Speaker Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) and Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway).
Other stops included the Blueberry Muffin and North Conway Fire Station. Then it was north to Patch's Market in Glen, Gorham's House of Pizza and the Main Street Affair Bistro in Berlin.
Morse says he loves coming to North Conway.
"This isn't my first rodeo up here. I mean, my wife and I and my daughter, we love it here," said Morse.
"When I saw I was going to Zeb's on this little tour, I said, 'This is really what I'm about.' I just want to meet people up here and talk to him and explain what I've done for the state as Senate president and take it forward and become a U.S. senator."
"I think people are real concerned about the economy," Morse continued. "And they certainly want to know if I have a plan to start to fix it. I think that's pretty obvious. I've been doing that for New Hampshire. And I'd like to do it in Washington."
Asked what he would do if elected to address the economy, Morse said: "I've been involved with writing state budgets for a while now. I certainly think this country needs to live within its means, but there's a couple of other things that need to happen right away and one is to close the border and develop an energy policy that we make America first again."
At Zeb's Morse and Zeb's co-owner Peter Edwards discussed their concern about rising energy prices and the effect it will have on families. Edwards said he sees economic "storm clouds" on the horizon.
"The average person can't afford to buy food, put gas in their tank and heat their houses," said Morse.
He praised Umberger's savvy when it comes to state budgeting. She is the House Finance Committee chair. Umberger is running for re-election, and Morse said: "You guys have to deliver her back to Concord because she's the person that will make the difference in the state budget, seriously," said Morse.
Edwards gave Morse a novelty license plate decoration that said "603," and Morse signed a "Live Free or Die" sign for Zeb's.
Asked if he would support another Trump presidency, Morse said: "Right now, 2022 is where I'm focused right now in New Hampshire. Winning this U.S. Senate seat means so much to the country."
He was also asked if he thought the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
"I think in New Hampshire, we run the best elections in the country. I'm proud of what we do in this state," said Morse. "I believe our state produced a legitimate election."
Asked about other states, Morse said, "I represent New Hampshire right now."
