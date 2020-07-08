CONWAY — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) is set to visit Big Dave’s Bagels in North Conway Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to highlight the need to provide further relief to small businesses that were hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Back in May, "Big Dave" Hausman, owner of Big Dave's Bagels & Deli at 1130 Eastman Road North Conway, was among small business owners who took part in an hourlong conference call with Shaheen on the financial help they received through the Paycheck Protection program.
During her talk with Hausman and nine other small-business owners around the Granite State, Shaheen had said, "I've got to get a Big Dave's Bagel."
And today, she is making good on her promise.
According to her staff office, Shaheen plans to sit down and chat with Hausman outside his shop.
The visit follows Shaheen’s successful effort on the Senate floor to extend the PPP deadline until Aug. 8.
The PPP has been a lifeline for small businesses in New Hampshire, with over $2.5 billion in assistance disbursed to more than 22,000 businesses across the state.
However, many small businesses, particularly those in the restaurant and hospitality industries, that have already received a PPP loan are continuing to struggle.
Shaheen has called for the passage of the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act, legislation she introduced that would allow these small businesses to access a second round of PPP loans.
Following her stop in North Conway, Shaheen will then tour Glen Ellis Falls in Jackson at 12:40 p.m. to highlight the importance of permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The LWCF helps preserve and maintain parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreational areas, like Glen Ellis Falls, in New Hampshire and across the country.
The Senate recently passed the Great American Outdoors Act, bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Shaheen to permanently fund the LWCF and provide mandatory funding for deferred maintenance on public lands. The legislation is currently pending before the House of Representatives.
After that, she will continue her journey up Route 16 to visit Burgess Biopower at 1 Community St. in Berlin at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the importance of renewable fuel sources in combating climate change, as well as the state of the biomass and timber industry in New Hampshire amid COVID-19.
Shaheen, who will be joined by Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, has long advocated for America’s forests and initiatives that would survey and repurpose biomass for clean energy uses.
