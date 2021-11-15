BERLIN — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) was in Berlin last Wednesday to speak with health-care providers and school representatives about the COVID-19 surge in the North Country.
Shaheen visited Coos County Family Health Services' Willow Street location just hours after the New Hampshire Executive Council reversed a previous vote and approved $22.5 million in federal funding to help combat COVID-19.
Shaheen said as of Wednesday, 756,000 Americans and 1,613 New Hampshire residents had been lost to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state announced 14 deaths, with two being in Coos County, she said.
Shaheen said the state is experiencing the highest COVID hospitalization rate since last winter, with only three ICU beds available.
She said that delays in providing necessary vaccines and health-care resources were one of the critical consequences that public health experts foresaw resulting from the failure of the executive council to accept the COVID-19 funds.
While she was pleased the executive council voted to receive over $22 million, she said they should have done so when the money was first available. “It is time to end the politics and end the games,” she said.
Coos County Family Health Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon said over the past 14 days, there were 13 deaths in Coos County as a result of COVID.
He said when he and other health-care officials learned of the Executive Council’s original rejection of the $27 million, they were stunned. He said health-care facilities are fighting as hard as they can to resolve the pandemic and to have funds to help in that fight rejected was a surprise to those in the profession.
Gordon was pleased that the executive council reversed course.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Brian O’Hearn said the hospital’s current spike began in mid-September. He said the hospital got substantial wave of cases Oct. 1, and by Oct. 8,it had nine COVID-patients with three in the ICU. By Oct. 10, those three patients were on ventilators. O’Hearn also said on Oct. 10, 52 percent of the hospital’s in-patients were COVID-positive.
“A hospital should never have half of its census related to one illness,” he said.
O’Hearn said the emotional impact on staff has been substantial. He called COVID a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and said the illness is causing devastation to families in the North Country.
In response to a question about how to reach those who are against the vaccine or who are vaccine-hesitant, Gordon said Coos County Family Health tries to work with those who might be on the fence to provide information to allow them to make the best medical decision for themselves.
