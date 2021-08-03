JACKSON — A town committee has reached the conclusion that Jackson needs a new fire station.
Fire Station Committee Chairman Jerry Dougherty IV spoke to Jackson selectmen at their July 27 meeting. Other members of the committee are Hank Dresch, Debony Diehl, Peter Benson, Willis Kelley, Pat Kelley, Dick Bennett, Jackson Fire Chief Jay Henry and selectmen's representative Barbara Campbell.
The 1950-built fire station is located at 58 Main St. next to the Town Office, which also houses the Jackson Police Department.
In 2020, the town voted to spend up to $25,000 to study replacing the station. Samyn-D'Elia Architects P.A. of Holderness, the same company that designed the recently built $6.7 million, 15,767-square-foot North Conway Fire Station, did the study.
Dougherty summarized their report at the selectmen's meeting.
The Jackson station is about 4,000 square feet. Originally built in 1950, it's been renovated several times since then. The committee is proposing to to build an 8,000-square-foot station on the same footprint that would meet current standards and house four fire trucks.
Right now, the trucks barely fit in the building. A new fire truck to be bought in 2023 or 2024 would not fit in the station. Newer trucks are built bigger than they were in the past.
Dougherty said the issue came up a couple years ago when Henry asked selectmen about renovating the station to make room for a new truck.
Reasons the town needs a new fire station include: the existing one is too small for properly storing equipment; the station doesn't meet the Americans with Disabilities Act; it exposes firefighters to carcinogens; it doesn't meet requirements for occupational safety and health; and it is not energy-efficient.
"We have a volunteer fire department that is on call and ready to go anytime that we need them," said Dougherty. "And we have them working in a building that's unsafe. There's not a lot we can do to change that building to make it safe. So that's why the committee came to the conclusion that we are recommending to the selectmen that we build a new fire station."
Dougherty said the committee is close to being able to hold a public informational meeting for residents.
Pressed by Selectman Frank DiFruscio, Dougherty said he didn't mean to imply the fire department has been unable to get its job done. He simply wanted to point out the building doesn't meet the town codes.
Fire department member Benson said the department is functioning despite the inadequate station.
But he said: "It's really hard for us as a department in the modern-day era to go and talk to people about fire safety when we have a building that is not sprinklered, doesn't need electrical codes, doesn't meet insulation codes and is really not a very safe or protective environment to work in," said Benson adding the "status quo isn't working any more."
Campbell called a new fire station a "logical decision" given the building's problems.
"I just want to say that I'm a numbers person, I always ask what is it going to cost?" said Campbell. "So if you're all wondering that, we have no idea what it's going to cost. And we don't want to scare anybody with numbers or a range of numbers.
"I think the public hearing will offer a good time for folks to understand exactly why we're talking about the inefficiency and the dangers of the current fire station," said Campbell.
DiFruscio said he had heard numbers of between $2 million and $4 million.
"You can be pro-fire department, people that work for our fire department," said DiFruscio. "But you don't necessarily have to be for a new fire station."
He said it would be hard to form an opinion about the project without a price tag.
The public information information has not been scheduled, said Dougherty on Monday, but it may be held in September.
Dougherty said to make the building more code-compliant might cost between $700,000 and $1 million. He said adding some additional space would cost $150,000.
Dougherty said the costs of a new building are still being developed.
On June 6, 2020, North Conway Precinct voters by a 45-3 margin approved the 20-year $6.7 million fire station bond. A ground-breaking ceremony was held on July 13.
In May, a grand opening was held for the new North Conway Fire station dedication, featuring several guest speakers including Gov. Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan followed by tours of new station. The project was completed ahead of time and on budget.
