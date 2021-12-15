CONWAY — So what day is the Fourth of July this year? Turns out, on Monday July 4, after all.
After getting dissenting feedback from the public, Conway selectmen at their Tuesday meeting reversed their earlier decision to hold Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, July 2.
After discussion among board members, along with Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes and Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman, the selectmen unanimously voted to switch back to July 4 — a date from which Conway had never deviated.
That means the parade in Conway Village and the entertainment, food vendors and fireworks in North Conway’s Schouler Park all will take place on the traditional date.
Cost had played a role in the prior decision as Atlas Fireworks had offered a discount if the pyrotechnics show was switched to July 2. But that no longer seems to be a concern.
“We have gone over every part of our budget of what we have to spend, and I can assure you we will not go over budget,” Eastman told selectmen.
Eastman said he spoke with the company that does light and sound for the entertainment, and Assistant Rec Director Mike Lane had spoken with bands. He said the town is in a second year of a two-year contract for portable toilets so that price is locked in.
“I feel really good with where we at budgetarily,” said Eastman.
Selectman Steve Porter, who hadn’t been keen on the switch, said, “I’ve always felt that (the Fourth) is when we should have the fireworks, just like the parade should be on the Fourth. And yes, it’s a three-day weekend — but I don’t feel that we’re going to lose any people count when it’s on Monday as opposed to Saturday.
“And that’s why I think we should bring it back (to the Fourth),” said Porter, who made a motion, seconded by Selectman John Colbath, to revert the festivities back the Fourth.
The board backed his motion 5-0, with Porter, Colbath, chair David Weathers, Mary Seavey and Carl Thibodeau all voting in the affirmative.
Weathers, at the outset of the discussion, said they were revisiting their vote of Dec. 7 after getting feedback from the community. “We’ve had a lot of comments on the firework, both in the paper and (board members) have been receiving calls,” said Weathers.
Seavey and Colbath said while they earlier had been in favor of the July 2 date both said Tuesday they “had no problem” going with the Fourth.
After the unanimous vote, Weathers quipped, “OK, that’s it — we’re not going to change it again.”
On Monday, there were 56 responses to the Sun’s Tele-Talk survey question: “Do you think Conway should celebrate Independence Day on Saturdays from now on?” The respondents were overwhelmingly against moving the celebration to Saturday, with only five supporting the idea.
Answers included: “Keep Independence Day, Independence Day” and “What are you gonna do for New Years? Have it in February?”
In 2020, selectmen canceled Independence Day fireworks due to COVID-19. In 2021, they opted for fireworks and a parade but no entertainment at Schouler Park.
Last week, selectmen expressed enthusiasm for having all the customary festivities. “I’d go right back to a normal year; food vendors fireworks, entertainment,” said Thibodeau. “Let it go. Give it to them.”
Eastman had told selectmen fireworks had gone up from $10,000 to $15,000 but would be $12,500 if they held the show on a day other than July 3 or 4.
Thibodeau at that meeting made the motion to hold the celebration on Saturday, July 2, and to add $5,000 to the patriotic purposes budget, bringing it to about $28,500.
The added money accounted for an increase in the cost of fireworks and provide a cushion if other festivities related costs have increased as well.
