CONWAY — In the wake of the demolition of the 1771-built Capt. Joshua Heath house, selectmen on Tuesday filled out the roster of a town Historic District Commission.
The need for ordinances protecting historic structures was raised at a February selectmen's meeting following a similar discussion by the planning board.
Sparking the discussions was a proposal by LP Gas, Inc. (Eastern Propane) to demolish a 1771 structure that reputedly once served as a town meeting place in Conway’s first years. That building and adjacent barn were torn down this week.
A historic preservation commission had been established in 2016, when the 1793-built former Homestead Restaurant in North Conway was razed to make way for an AutoZone store. The building housing the restaurant had been built by Revolutionary War veteran Amos Barnes.
Selectman Steve Porter, who is the board’s representative to the planning board, says the commission was never abolished but has been inactive.
The purpose of the commission is to develop a historic district ordinance, and it may adopt and amend regulations according to state statute RSA 675-6.
A historic district would have to be established by town meeting. The purpose of the district would be to "preserve cultural resources, structures and places of historic, architectural and community value," according to RSA 674:45.
The town doesn't currently have a historic district.
"Within the District the municipality is empowered to regulate construction, alteration, repair, moving, demolition or use of structures and places," says RSA 674:46.
Selectmen decided to advertise for historic district commission members to fill vacancies the deadline was April 9.
A historic district commission may have between three and seven residents, one of whom must be a selectman, and no more than five alternates. Porter agreed to stay on as selectmen's representative.
On Tuesday, Kenneth Rancourt, the current chair of the commission, said he was willing to stay on as was current member Ray Lawrence. Selectmen OK'd those members and also appointed Alane Bamberger, who Holmes said was first to apply, along with Brian Wiggin, Penny Merrill and Sally Smith.
Other applicants, Heather Corrigan, Stacy Pobatschnig and David Robinson will serve as alternates.
The vote to appoint members was 5-0.
Porter said Thursday that a meeting of the commission could be weeks away. He said that the panel might start out by identifying and inventorying historic buildings in town.
