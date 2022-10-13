North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy drives a truck out of one of the bays at the North Conway Fire Station to test whether fire trucks can turn left onto Norcross Circle toward the Conway Scenic Railroad station and still avoid the corner parking spaces alongside Schouler Park. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Based on a real-world demonstration, it appears that several parking spaces will have to be removed from Norcross Circle so that fire trucks can turn north out of the station. However, local businesses say they will lose money if the spaces are not replaced elsewhere.
At recent selectmen’s meetings, talk turned to removing parking spaces within 75 feet of the new North Conway Fire Station, which is too close to the parking spots per state law. Fire Chief Chad McCarthy said about six spaces make it hard for the engines to turn left out of the building.
The reason they would turn left would be to respond to a fire at the north end of Norcross Circle, McCarthy said previously.
On Sept. 27, Alec Tarberry, vice president of The Berry Companies, which owns properties at Norcross Circle, said removing the spaces will hurt businesses in the area.
He asked if the fire department could provide a demonstration to selectmen to show how the spaces are impacting it. Selectmen agreed. The demonstration took place Tuesday afternoon.
Chairman David Weathers summarized the results of the test at the meeting that followed.
“Three definitely have to be removed for apparatus to be able to drive north,” said Weathers, adding that some additional spaces at the north end of Norcross could be created by turning some parallel spaces into angled parking.
He also said the town owns a vacant lot between the golf course and community center and may be looking at the possibility of putting in a small parking area in that lot.”
The problem spots seemed to be between a green electrical cabinet and a lamppost, the Sun observed.
Weathers said the town could possibly create the new spaces in conjunction with the North Conway Community Center and or North Conway Country Club, but that would take some time to develop.
Also attending the demo were Met Coffeehouse owner Larry Flaherty, Police Chief Chris Mattei, First Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anderson, Conway Scenic Railroad owner Dave Swirk, North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson, Public Works Director Andrew Smith, Tarberry and Berry Companies Project Manager Sheila Duane.
Selectmen will discuss Norcross parking in greater detail on Oct. 25 after they have a chance to review results of the test and a map of Norcross Circle.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she wished she could have been there as she strongly supported the idea of having the demonstration. But she was busy chairing the town bathroom committee meeting at Tech Village.
She asked what the business community said, and Weathers replied that they said parking spaces are supposed to bring in a certain amount of revenue; however, they did understand McCarthy’s points about negotiating Norcross Circle.
“Chad showed a photo of what took place last week when they tried to leave on an emergency call,” said Weathers. “They couldn’t even get out to Main Street because there’s no room.”
In a phone interview, McCarthy explained he had been in his command vehicle (an SUV) trying to respond to a call and tried to get on Route 16 from Norcross and was delayed because of the traffic and parked cars.
Snow will make turning left from the station even more difficult, said Weathers.
McCarthy said Rescue 1 and Engine 4 couldn’t make the turn and the tower truck barely makes the turn. Engine 3 can make the turn. He said getting trucks in the fourth and fifth bays from the left couldn’t make the turn. The truck in the third bay from the left can and the tower truck, which is in the first bay from the left, barely can.
During the demonstration, Mattei asked if getting rid of a few spaces was really a big deal.
Swirk responded that it’ll cost “thousands of dollars” for just a few spaces; cars tend to cycle through a single spot about three times a day; according to some analysis each parked car is worth about $500. Swirk added that people come to town for the railroad, places like the Met, etc. and appreciate walk-accessibility, so don’t want to lose that with less parking.
After measuring the space that angled parking would take up, the group seemed to generally agree that a good idea might be to add to angled parking spots to the north end of Norcross and get rid of four parallel spots.
“We all have the common goal to make this better,” said Swirk.
