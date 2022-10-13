10-11-22 Parking Test mid-turn

North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy drives a truck out of one of the bays at the North Conway Fire Station to test whether fire trucks can turn left onto Norcross Circle toward the Conway Scenic Railroad station and still avoid the corner parking spaces alongside Schouler Park. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Based on a real-world demonstration, it appears that several parking spaces will have to be removed from Norcross Circle so that fire trucks can turn north out of the station. However, local businesses say they will lose money if the spaces are not replaced elsewhere.

At recent selectmen’s meetings, talk turned to removing parking spaces within 75 feet of the new North Conway Fire Station, which is too close to the parking spots per state law. Fire Chief Chad McCarthy said about six spaces make it hard for the engines to turn left out of the building.

