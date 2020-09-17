CONWAY — Trick-or-treaters will get their treats in a tent at a Halloween event Oct. 31 sponsored by the Conway Rec Department and selectmen have unanimously recommended a list of safe practices for this year’s pandemic-affected holiday.
Trick-or-treating is set for the hours of 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct 31, which this year falls on a Saturday.
The recommendations were made by Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman and were approved by selectmen.
He and assistant director Mike Lane have established a downloadable logo on the recreation center’s website, which will signal to treaters that the property resident is participating in trick or treating.
They also recommend leaving on the house light to indicate their participation “as some residents are anxious (due to the pandemic concerns)” about having people come to their doors.
Other recommendations include:
• Parents and children remain in their own neighborhoods, traveling with a pod of parents and friends.
• Using hand sanitizer instead of wearing gloves.
• Not placing candy in a large communal bowl or pot in front of homes but instead lay out individual pieces of candy on a porch or table, distanced from each other.
Eastman said in his presentation that his department had “somehow going back 30 years had gotten involved in organizing the town’s trick or treat festivities.
“I’m not sure how that happened,” laughed Eastman, who went on to say that he and Lane had been tapped by Town Manager Tom Holmes about a month ago to begin exploring what other towns were doing.
Selectman Steve Porter asked Eastman and Lane if they had considered using local media to help distribute informational fliers about the new trick-or-treating policies. Eastman answered that he had thought of contacting The Conway Daily Sun about such plans.
He said he has been in contact with the Conway Police Department and the Conway Fire Department about participating in a trunk-or-treat drive-through event.
Hours and plans for that event are still being developed, according to Eastman and Lane.
After the meeting, Eastman told the Sun that “we are going to have a tent — it will not be the normal typical 200 people in the gym type of thing (due to social distancing concerns). It will be more of a drive-through like we did for the family festival with six or seven stations where kids can get candy and have their photos taken in their own little group with whoever is in their car, and then they move from station to station.”
He said in addition to the Conway Police and Conway Fire and Rescue, Lane is asking the Friends of Conway Rec to participate.
“We have three of the six or seven stations but if any organization would like to participate, give us a call,” said Eastman Wednesday.
For further information, call (603) 901-1139 or go to conwaynh.myrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.