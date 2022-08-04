MADISON — The Madison Planning Board and town's selectmen still aren't sure what to do about short-term rentals. But in any case, the town doesn't have a lot of money to fight them in court.
That was the upshot of a powwow the two boards held Wednesday. Ultimately, they agreed to meet with their attorneys at some point in the near future.
The planning board is responsible for proposing ordinances, while the voters decide whether to pass them and the selectmen enforce them.
About two dozen people attended Wednesday's meeting.
On March 8, voters passed the planning board’s Article 6, which effectively banned STRs by saying a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients.
But the way selectmen understood that vote was that it made STRs illegal unless they predate 1987, which is when zoning was adopted.
However, it seems to be a moot point as Madison doesn't have the staff to handle violator appeals nor the money for a protracted court fight.
On Wednesday, planning board chair Marc Ohlson explained Madison's situation thusly: Homes used as STRs before 1987 are grandfathered in. From 1987-2021, STRs were probably illegal but there was no enforcement. From March on, they were clearly illegal.
Olhlson said the planning board attorney Laura Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia "suggested that we find some middle ground, and I like this because it takes it all off the shoulders of the planning board and throws it on the selectmen."
Selectmen's chair Josh Shackford quipped, "We'll find a way to throw it back."
Shackford also said whether an STR is legal also depends on what district it is in.
Selectman John Arruda said there isn't a lot of money to fight the estimated 130-175 STR owners in court.
"Our legal lines are already blasted," said Arruda, adding the planning board has $3,300 in its legal budget, not counting outstanding bills, and selectmen have $2,400.
"So, there's not a whole lot we can do short of just taking a shot at it, but as soon as we get challenged, we're out of bullets," Arruda said.
He noted later that a court battle could cost more than $100,000.
Arruda said the next time the town can put money in its legal budget is March. Meanwhile, the planning board has been seeking to craft an ordinance that would legalize STRs at least in some places in town but add regulation to ensure they don't disrupt the neighborhood.
Arruda said managing STRs with new regulations would require at least one new staffer that would cost $100,000 when benefits are included.
Planning board alternate member Jay Buckley, who was elevated to a sitting member, said the town might avoid the cost of managing STRs by not trying to regulate STRs directly but instead proposing a noise ordinance next year.
But Selectmen Michael Mauro said noise ordinances "are almost impossible to enforce."
Fellow alternate Philip Philip LaRoche, who was also elevated to sitting member, supported a noise ordinance.
"You show up to my door with a badge and a gun, I'm going to comply. And if you're there at 10 p.m. or whatever the noise ordinance says that it's nighttime and I should be quiet, then I should do that," said Philip LaRoche.
Resident Paul McKenna replied there have only been three noise complaints that he knew about.
Resident John Cancelarich said STRs are a money-making commercial venture that clear on average $40,000 per year. Nearly a third of Madison's STRs were purchased in the past two years and the owners ignore fines and ordinances.
"Why don't they respond to these ordinances and police and stuff? They're making $800 a day. So what if twice, five times they get a $125 fine, big deal," said Cancelarich.
"It's a big issue on the identity of the town... who's going to populate the schools? Who's going to play kickball? Who's going to be on the baseball team? What's going to happen with our church?" he asked.
STR owner Steve Stoddard doubted Cancelarich's income figures and said STRs actually put money into the local economy.
He added that the town couldn't afford to educate hundreds more students. He said he'd support the town to make sure STRs are regulated in terms of issues like noise but hwould be willing to write a check for $2,000 for attorneys with the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals if the town wants to take his right to rent away.
"Across 170 (STRs), now you've got a $350,000 legal bill you've got to fight," said Stoddard. "That's a bigger problem. We're all for regulation. I personally would love the noise ordinance."
Cancelarich said the voters chose to make short-term rentals illegal but the town's done "nothing" and they could vote the same way next year if asked in March.
At the end of the discussion, it was decided that the selectmen, the planning board and the zoning board and their attorneys could meet in non-public sometime, perhaps during the week between Aug. 15-20 depending attorney availability.
"I'd like to do it sooner than later," said Shackford.
