CONWAY — What are your concerns about children and staff heading back to school this fall?
Administrators across SAU 9 will be holding listening sessions over the next two weeks to gather input from parents. The school-based Zoom meetings, two planned for each of the seven schools in Conway, Bartlett and Jackson, according to Superintendent Kevin Richard are for parents “to have the opportunity to share your thoughts, concerns and feedback regarding current draft plans for the reopening of school.”
“As our district plans for the return to learning for the 2020-2021 school year, the health and safety of our students, staff and community continues to be our top priority,” a release from SAU 9 that went out Friday afternoon states. “The primary focus is on minimizing risk and creating a safer environment for the return to facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many aspects of our lives to change and most likely will continue to do so. As such, SAU 9 has prepared a draft re-entry plan that is dynamic and designed to respond to ever-changing conditions. The goal of this plan is to ensure a safe return to SAU 9 schools for all students and staff.”
Jackson Grammar School in Jackson, led by Principal Gayle Dembowski, kicked off the listening sessions on Monday morning. The second meeting for families is scheduled for this Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Those interested in attending can log on at tinyurl.com/y4nqzdry.
Meeting ID: 962 3939 3483. Password: 619560. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
John H. Fuller Elementary School, led by Principal Danielle Nutting has a meeting scheduled for this Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can log on at tinyurl.com/yyvj4y4k.
Meeting ID: 912 9527 6976. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
The second meeting for families is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. Log on at tinyurl.com/y2mmcw8e.
Meeting ID: 999 9522 3105. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
Kennet High School, led by Principal Kevin Carpenter, meets this Tuesday at 11 a.m. at tinyurl.com/y2hg6bm6.
Meeting ID: 928 7868 8207. Password: 019691. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
The second Zoom meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m. Log on at tinyurl.com/y2hg6bm6.
Meeting ID: 928 7868 8207. Password: 019691. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
Pine Tree Elementary School, led by Principal Dr. Aimee Frechette, meets this Wednesday at 10 a.m. at tinyurl.com/yyytnoao.
Meeting ID: 928 9631 0176. Password: 529308. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
The second meeting is planned for Monday, July 27 at 1 p.m. Log on at tinyurl.com/yyytnoao.
Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
Kennett Middle School, led by Principal Rick Biche, meets this Wednesday at 11 a.m. at tinyurl.com/y47nefxh.
Meeting ID: 941 9991 9061. Dial in option: 1 941 999 19061.’’
The second meeting is planned for Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Log on at tinyurl.com/y4fwlgrt.
Meeting ID: 961 8998 1750. Password: 031513. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett, led by Principal Joe Yahna, meets this Thursday at 9 a.m. at tinyurl.com/yxq3ydkh.
The second meeting is planned for Monday, July 27 at 1 p.m. Log on at tinyurl.com/yxq3ydkh.
Meeting ID: 966 9955 0079. Password: 183283. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
Conway Elementary School, led by Principal Jason Robert, meets on Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m. You can log on at tinyurl.com/y2qv5mpy.
Meeting ID: 934 2302 3471. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
The second meeting is planned for Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. Log on at tinyurl.com/y2qv5mpy.
Meeting ID: 934 2302 3471. Dial in option: 1 929 205 6099.
“I’m hoping that people can attend one of the listening sessions scheduled for their school community,” Richard said.
