CONWAY — History could be made if voters approve Article 5 on the school warrant on April 12. The article is a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Conway School Board and Conway Education Support Personnel union, which, if approved, would put every union member and all the administrators in SAU 9 on the same health insurance program.
Such a move would automatically reduce the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 school year by $316,371 in the first year.
“If Article 5 passes, then the operating budget will actually be less than the default budget,” board member Joe Mosca said at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The current proposed operating budget (Article 6) is $40,303,790. The default budget ($40,014,163), which kicks in if the article fails, is $289,627 less than the proposed budget. With the passage of Article 5, the budget would be $39,987,419 or $26,744 less than the default budget.
The warrant article asks voters “to approve the cost items included in the collective bargaining agreement reached between the Conway School Board and the Conway Education Support Personnel which calls for the following increase in salaries and benefits at the current staffing levels: Year 2022-23 — an estimated increase of zero dollars (a savings of $316,371); 2023-24 — an estimated increase $116,671; and 2024-25 — an estimated increase of $67,044 — and further to raise and appropriate the sum of zero dollars (savings of $316,371) for the upcoming fiscal year, such sum representing the additional costs attributable to the increase in salaries and benefits required by the new agreement over those that would be paid at current staffing levels.”
The article was supported 7-0 by the school board and 14-0 by the municipal budget committee.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said approximately 80 members of the CESP union. This group includes paraprofessionals, secretaries and administrative assistants.
Richard shared some of the highlights to the tentative agreement, including the following:
• Change in health insurance from a low co-pay premium to a high deductible plan (Super HMO $1,500) resulting in significant savings.
• Increase in wages by $1.50 per hour for all employees in the first year, a 3 percent increase in the second year and a 3 percent increase in the third year.
• Increase in employee contribution to dental premiums from 5 to 10 percent.
• Removal of longevity from the contract.
• Addition of a 15-plus salary step for employees who have worked at least 15 consecutive years in the district.
• Removal of benefit strategies card in the third year of the contract saving over $50,000.
Negotiating the agreement for the school board were members Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw, while Cathy Baker, Marge Morrison, Ron Danforth and Sarah Tatarczuk represented the CESP.
“One of the main thrusts was to increase (CESP) pay,” Lentini said. “We realized we need to give the administration the tools to hire people in this competitive market these days. Unless we can offer more money to bring them on board, they’re not going to even look at us, but at the same time we also need to be able to control our costs.”
He added: “Now for the first time, everybody in the SAU is on the same insurance plan, which is quite a benefit and going forward, it should be very advantageous,” fiscally speaking.
Lentini said first-year savings of $316,371 is an overall net saving for the three years of $132,656 when you deduct the second-year ($116,671) and third-year ($67,044) costs.
“So, it’s an overall negative contract by paying teachers more but by bringing them to the same insurance plan as everybody else now, and that gives us the opportunity going forward to shop, a much larger (health insurance) contract,” Lentini said.
Mosca added: “Longevity pay goes away with this contract. So, now nobody has longevity pay. I think that’s a key issue to keeping costs down also.”
With a grin, he added, “I wonder if anyone in the community will ask us to compound this contract over three years?”
“That question was asked at the budget committee, and I did state that the health insurance savings alone are $500,000 less than what is currently in the budget,” Richard said.
“So, for the general public out there, should this contract go through, you will not see all of the savings in switching health insurance in here, you’re also raising some salaries.
“But the overall reduction to the health insurance line is down $500,000. So even if you were to go up 10 percent next year, you’re still going to see significant savings compounded over time,” Richard said.
“Overall, it’s a real solid contract,” he added.
“You’re removing the benefit cards in the third year, too,” he said. “It truly becomes a deductible health insurance plan. And there are some other language pieces, but it does reward people for if you have a teaching certificate or if you have a bachelor’s degree, you can earn more money.”
Randy Davison, the board’s representative to the budget committee, said the budgeteers “were very receptive” to the proposed contract.
“Questions were asked, but overall, this community saves a lot of funding,” he said. “I think the contract pays for itself. The budget committee overall was very receptive.”
Voting will take place April 12 at the town garage in Center Conway.
