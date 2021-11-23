CONWAY — The school resource officer will be returning to full-time duty at the Kennett High School when classes resume after the winter break in January.
After 21 years of using a dedicated school resource officer at KHS, the Conway School District changed the model to start the 2021-22 school and instead has used multiple officers to cover all five schools. While the officers visit the schools as part of their regular, daily patrols, both school and law enforcement officials believe returning to the old method will best serve everyone.
“It was a new model,” said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei by phone on Tuesday. “We tried it, and I think we realized we prefer the old method. We’ll go back to it.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard shared the news with the Conway School Board at its meeting on Monday night. He and Mattei, along with former school resource officers and school administrators “evaluated where we are at and where we are going.”
Richard added: “The decision was made that beginning after the holiday break, the SRO will be back in the high school. And I think it's timely. We have seen the increase of some behaviors at the high school that are a little bit more of a concern so we want to partner to address some of those things.”
Bathrooms at the high school have had to be shut down for multiple days due to vandalism. School officials are also dealing with vaping issues.
“That's something that we haven't seen in a number of years,” Richard said of the concerning behavior."We're seeing some of those behaviors manifest themselves as students return full-time to school.”
Mattei said that Patrolman Brandon James, 34, who has been with Conway PD for the past 2 1/2 years, will be the new SRO. He is also a Kennett alumnus.
“Brandon will be a good fit,” Mattei said, noting that Master Patrol Officer (and former school resource officer) Ricky Gaudreau help Brandon with the transition.
Gaudreau will be moving into the detective division for Conway in the near future, according to Mattei.
“I can’t stress enough that we have such a good relationship with the school district,” said Mattei. “We’ve been in communication a lot over this position. We talk with (Kennett High) Principal Kevin Carpenter on a weekly basis along with Kevin Richard. We agreed the new model was not as successful as we had hoped it would be.”
Mattei explained the reasoning behind returning to a full-time SRO.
“Having the school resource officer physically in the building and developing a rapport with students and staff can’t be understated,” he said. “They learn the culture and can relate to the kids every day.”
Mattei added: “For the road officer having to handle different ongoing calls, the officer might respond to a call at a school on a Wednesday and then need to follow up the next day, but that officer might be off that day, so someone else had to step in. It wasn’t working out logistically as well as we had hoped.”
Initially funded by a three-year federal grant, the school district was able to provide funds for a police officer to be in the schools full-time since February of 2000. After the grant ran its course, the school district budgeted for the school resource officer, paying 180 days of full-time police officer’s salary and benefits to be in the schools.
The SRO has daily interaction with the students, teachers and staff primarily at Kennett High, where the officer spends roughly 80 to 85 percent of his time. The remaining 15 percent was split at Kennett Middle School along with John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway and Conway Elementary in Conway Village.
Mattei served as the school resource officer from 2008-09.
According to the agreement between the schools and police department, "The SRO position shall focus on assisting the Conway School District with safety issues in the schools and concentrate on truancy concerns, violence issues, bullying issues, substance abuse, theft driver/passenger safety issues, bias complaints and other violations of law as they arise.
"While the emphasis for the position is prevention, reactive measures such as arrests and direct interventions are also appropriate responses," it says.
“We all believe in the school resource officer program,” Richard said, adding, “We have a great relationship with the Conway Police Department. We’re all on the same page in recommending the switch back.”
With the department not at full strength at the beginning of the school year, Richard and Mattei wanted to try the new method. “The model was initially appealing to me,” said Mattei.
Mattei said the department remains short on personnel and will probably remain that way until next August. “We’re short one person in detectives and two in patrol,” he said, explaining a new patrolman is currently attending the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Academy and will need 10 weeks of field training after that.
“When you have 15 patrol officers and you’re down two, that’s 15 percent, and that leaves you a little thin.”
