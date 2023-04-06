CONWAY — The seven candidates running for Conway School Board made their case Wednesday night at the Conway Public Library’s School Community Forum on why they believe they would be a good fit for a seat the board.

The event, which attracted 29 citizens to the library’s Ham Room, lasted just shy of two hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.