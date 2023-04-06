CONWAY — The seven candidates running for Conway School Board made their case Wednesday night at the Conway Public Library’s School Community Forum on why they believe they would be a good fit for a seat the board.
The event, which attracted 29 citizens to the library’s Ham Room, lasted just shy of two hours.
Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns are all vying for the three three-year seats opening up on the board.
Voting will take place next Tuesday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway.
Conway Library Director David Smolen served as the night’s moderator.
After the candidates were each given a minute to introduce themselves, Smolen asked the first of nine questions (three from him, two from the Sun and four randomly drawn from a jar).
The first was: “One of the most important tasks at SAU 9 coming up will be to hire a superintendent. What are the most important qualities you will look for in the successful candidate? And would you consider hiring a firm to run the search process for you?”
DiGregorio said: “Yes, absolutely. In a position like that you’re going to have to probably look at an outside agency to do some vetting. It is probably one of the most critical things that we’re going to do in the next year or so. … It’s going to be difficult because not a lot of people are jumping into superintendent positions right now, and certainly not for the amount of money that we pay. So this will be a very, very difficult position to fill. And I definitely want to be part of that process.”
Stearns said: “Obviously, we need experience, strong leadership and we want someone who’s going to be in it for the long haul. I think something that this district really needs is longevity, tenure and the ability to kind of form a culture with this new leader. I’m not sure if the board is going to be quick to find that candidate really in the climate that’s out there. … I think we weigh the cost of what the outside firm would charge us to conduct that search. We volunteer our time, so we might be able to save a few bucks, but we don’t want to be penny-wise and pound-foolish.”
Hounsell said: “I don’t want to advocate the authority to an outside agency. I think that’s the job of the Conway School Board and the other school districts. But at the same time, we need to shift our attention a little bit away from the state and into our local district. And to do that we need a superintendent that can be tough when dealing with the Department of Education. Tough in that they will represent the Conway district, not the state to us.”
Snow said: “We need somebody who is knowledgeable enough to be able to guide us in the right direction, as far as the school board is concerned, who can be tough with the administration and make sure that the administration of the schools is following the school board policies as well as the teachers and the parents and the students. As far as an outside agency, I don’t know. We would have to see what the makeup of the board is and what the skill set of the board is to make that type of decision. Maybe an outside agency is the way to go. Personally, I feel like (Mark Hounsell) that shouldn’t be the SAU 9 Board’s decision.”
Lentini said: “I would definitely entertain an outside agency, depending on what their metric would be, what they’re looking for and how they decide they would go about this. I keep all doors open and listen to what people are going to say and what other agencies might be interested in helping us with. But I do understand from my years on the board that it is extremely difficult right now in New Hampshire,to hire a new superintendent. People are leaving, and they’re not interested in moving to a new district. A lot of them just want out for understandable reasons.”
Lebel said: “We do want someone who is going to be here for a while. We want someone with experience. And I would like to see what their previous jobs look like and how successful those schools were, and how those communities are and how well they did while he or she was there. I would be open to hiring an agency. I don’t think the board itself is qualified enough to make that decision on our own. I think that we need to make the best decision we can.”
Clement: “I think that for a superintendent, we’re looking for someone with stability and that we would find someone that does have longevity who would be looking to stay with our district for a while. Our community is lacking a bit of stability right now. We need someone that we can count on us and who wants to be here. That is a tall task because I understand that it is difficult to find superintendents. So presumably finding an outside agency to help facilitate that might be beneficial, depending on cost and other circumstances. That’s something the board would have to decide.”
Smolen’s other questions were, “What are the attributes that make a great teacher? And what is the most important way school board members can support our teachers?” And “In the event of a school closure, would you prefer to return the money, the savings, in its entirety to the taxpayer in the form of budget savings, redirect those funds toward existing school programs and services or a little of both?”
The Sun asked the candidates that if they could accomplish one thing during their term, what would they like that to be?
Stearns: “If I could accomplish one thing over the next three years, it would be to build a culture. Just think about it, we’re going to have three new board members and a new superintendent. I think that’s a lot of change. I believe that building an effective working relationship with the superintendent, building effective relationships with the board, becoming a team, becoming cohesive and really reestablishing ourselves as partners with the staff and the teachers.”
Snow: “I would like the community, the staff, the teachers and the students to all feel like they can get up in the morning, go to school, send their students to school, know that their neighbor’s kids are going to a school that’s safe, that the staff and the teachers are happy to be there, that everybody feels that they’re listened to and that the school board is working towards the betterment of the education of our students and our community as a whole.”
Lentini: “If I had to pick one thing, it would be that when every child walked in that door, they came in on the same footing, that we have looked at and dealt with the issues that a lot of these children have. When I was on the school board, we had to approve Narcan in the high school because kids were doing heroin or fentanyl. There were kids that were coming in who were dirty, that hadn’t eaten, who hadn’t slept. We need to create an environment where when that child walks in the door, they’re all on the same footing, because if they’re not, then they’re not going to learn.”
Lebel: “It would be equality in many different ways. I want each child to feel like they can equally access their education. I want each child to feel like they can equally have the opportunity to take part in activities. I want each teacher and child to know that they can equally give children responsibilities and how to hold them accountable. The kids right now don’t feel like all of the children are held accountable equally.”
Hounsell: “The one thing I’d like to see is a return of joy and pride. The joy of getting up and going to school for both teachers and students. That pride that we all felt when we watched that last-second, free throw shot go in (at the high school basketball finals that the Kennett High girls won) how proud we were to be connected to Kennett High School.”
DiGregorio: “We have to have an answer on whether we’re going to close a school or not. It’s such a big question in the community. It has to be answered. I think there has been some stuff going on and subcommittees behind the scenes. Those conversations need to be out front.”
Clement: “One of the most important things we could do is to come together as a team and communicate. The board members need to communicate with each other and with our community to hear what folks have to say, to hear what they want, to hear what they need, to hear what the people in the community think is important and to talk to the teachers. After being in the schools recently, I feel like our teachers don’t feel like they’re heard. The number of times I heard (from teachers), ‘If people would just come in. If they would just come in and see what we do.’ I think there needs to be that communication.”
Audience questions included Ryan Shepard asking what the community can do to support the school board. Rebecca Gardner asked the candidates if they would support a school board and staff retreat. David Rice asked what criteria each would use in closing a school. And Clay Groves asked with the biggest growth in the area in 30 years coming, if they had to vote tomorrow, would they vote to close a school. All seven answered no.
The forum is airing on Valley Vision (Channel 3) on Friday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.; Monday, April 10, at 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 11, at 9 a.m. People can also stream it on the station’s website at valleyvision.com.
