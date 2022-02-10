CONWAY — Two separate attempts to trim the proposed 2022-23 Conway School District budget — first by nearly $600,000, then by $400,000 — both fell short at the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s lone public hearing on Wednesday night.
Budgeteers along with town and school officials met for three hours in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. The meeting drew just two citizens who were not affiliated wit the school or the town.
The Conway School Board’s proposed budget of $40,303,790, is up nearly $1.5 million over last year. The 2021-22 budget approved last spring is $38,720,144.
The chief culprit in the budget hike is health insurance. The board had been bracing for a 10 percent increase, but Harvard Pilgrim Health Care set an increase of 12.73 percent for the district’s premiums.
A 10 percent hike would represent an increase of $768,116 over the current budget, but with the additional 2.73 percent, the increase comes to $930,783.
Health insurance, Superintendent Kevin Richard said, totals roughly $9.8 million, or about 24.5 percent of the overall budget. Of that, $2,528,573 is retiree health insurance costs.
Richard said this is the final year of a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Conway Education Association (the teachers union containing about 180 members).
“Built into this budget are increases of $315,000 or so,” he said. “That automatically goes in because it's a signed collective bargaining agreement.”
But budget committee members felt something needed to be done to stem the rise in school and town budgets.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel wanted to cut $592,457 from the school budget.
“You know how the politics goes if you don't offer something, you'll be told you're just cutting arbitrarily,” he said. “If you do offer something, then you're micromanaging. Well, I'm going to micromanage for a moment and school board doesn't have to listen to that.”
Marvel suggested cutting the campus monitor and hall monitor positions, including their salaries, FICA, retirement, health, dental and life insurance. That amounts to $62,348 in two salaries and $67,786 in benefits; the high school student advocate position ($99,946 in salary and benefits); the middle school family support liaison ($93,554 in salary and benefits); the Conway Elementary School family support liaison ($76,006 in salary and benefits; John H. Fuller Elementary School family support liaison ($112,928 in salary and benefits); and Pine Tree School family support liaison ($84,214 in salary and benefits).
Budget committee Chairman Jim LeFebvre seconded Marvel’s motion “for the purpose of discussion.”
“I chose these particular positions because five of them are basically social workers,” Marvel said. “The campus monitor and the hall monitor, I understand why they were hired, but that isn't the role of the school really to provide police in the bathrooms and social workers for the school.”
Budgeteer Bob Drinkhall said: “Between the town and school, we’re looking at over $1 million a week, and this town cannot afford that. The school budget consists of 80 percent employee costs. This while enrollment has dropped from 2,088 students in 2014 to 1,515 in 2021 — that's a 26 percent drop.
"I support the budget Bill submitted," he said.
Randy Davison, the school board’s representative to the budget committee, said the board could review Marvel’s recommended cuts but said the monitors are needed.
“I can tell you without those hallway monitors in the high school right now, what's been happening in this school, we would see a lot of vandalism and because right now, it seems like the population in our school is not respecting the building nor the staff,” he said. “I would say that those two positions are pretty important in this facility.”
Budgeteer Erik Corbett also spoke against the cuts.
“I don't think we should be micromanaging the school board,” he said. “They've come up with their budget working with the school professionals. I don’t think we need to meddle in it."
LeFebvre said $590,000 would represent only a 1.5 percent cut.
“I would say to you, ladies and gentlemen, that the budget process, if you can't find a 1.5 percent cut in your budget, you're either, one, extremely proficient, or not looking all that hard. I'm not going to judge anybody on that.”
Budgeteer Stacy Sand spoke in support of the family liaisons.
“You can say that (the liaisons) shouldn't be a part of a school and educating kids,” she said. But "if the kids are hungry, and kids are not dressed properly, how the hell are they going to learn anything, because all they're thinking about is listening to their rumbly stomach or their blood sugars are such that their brains not going to work?
"So I have to say that our schools are the closest contact we have to the families in our town," Sand said, adding, "I agree that we need to find some cuts somewhere. But we are a different school system, we're a different town than we were 20 years ago.”
Marvel’s motion failed by an 8-6 vote.
Budget committee member Peter Donohoe then offered a motion to cut $400,000 or 1 percent. He said he has seen a trend where the district “under-expends 5 percent” of its budget annually.
“While we as taxpayers and budget committee members appreciate the excess that was returned last year,” he said, “I don't think that there would have been any way in which, with the way last year ran, it would have been palatable to do anything less than that, given the magnitude of how things were unusual last year.”
Donohoe’s motion drew a 7-7 vote, which since it failed to gain a majority, failed.
The committee then approved the school board’s initial proposed budget 8-6 with David Jensen, Frank Jost, Ellin Leonard, Corbett, Sand, Kit Hickey, John Colbath and Davison voting in the majority. LeFevbre, Marvel, Drinkhall, Donohoe, John Edgerton and Terry McCarthy were in the minority.
The Conway School Deliberative Meeting is next up on Monday, March 7, at Kennett High School in the Loynd Auditorium at 7 p.m.
