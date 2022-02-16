CONWAY — What’s your definition of appropriate?
That was the question Conway School Board members wrestled with as they reviewed the first draft of a proposed change to the student dress code on Monday night. The new policy was crafted with help from the Kennett High Student Council, which wants to see more “equity and body positivity” in the dress code.
The board’s policy committee (Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw) met twice with student council members, who have been working with administrators on a new dress code since December.
According to Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard, the council is trying to develop a dress code that is “more accommodating to body figure and body type,”
Bouchard, and Jack Martin, both seniors, and Samantha Sidoti, a sophomore, touted the new dress code to the board on Monday.
Bouchard said she and her colleagues looked at dress codes at other schools across the Granite State.
“We just want to make sure that kids are comfortable wearing what they want to wear at school, and making sure that it’s not taking away from their education and that everything is equal and equitable, and that students are comfortable in their environment,” Bouchard said.
“I believe that anyone should be able to dress how ever they feel comfortable,” said Sidoti.
Martin admitted the proposed dress code “is more progressive than what we have right now, but it’s still, in my opinion, completely acceptable and appropriate for a school environment.
“Some of the concerns that I was hearing about this new dress code (were), ‘Don’t distract the teenage boys ... teenage boys and their hormones.’ In my opinion, in this day and age, a girl’s shoulder or an inch of her stomach is absolutely not a distraction to anyone I know,” Martin said.
The students left the meeting before the board engaged in a 35-minute discussion on the policy before ultimately deciding to table it.
After they left, board member Joe Mosca said: “I would like to congratulate the students for the hard work that they put into putting this policy together. They were in front of the policy committee twice, and we went back and forth. We believe both sides made some compromises to satisfy some of the members of the police committee, me included.”
School board chair Joe Lentini said the only issue the policy committee has with the proposal is students never defined “appropriate length” for shirts.
“This puts the administration in the position of having to decide what an appropriate length is,” he said. “And I’m not comfortable with that. I do not want the principals or who they designate to have to make that decision on what’s appropriate. ... Personally, I feel the shirt should come down to the top of the pants, or the top of the skirt.”
Mosca said he felt the language in the proposal was sufficient. Then he stood up, unzipped his hoodie, displaying a cutoff shirt showing his stomach which he deemed “inappropriate” for school. That brought chuckles from several board members.
Whitelaw said she added “appropriate length” because she wanted the board to weigh in. “I don’t think that ‘appropriate length’ is necessary, personally,” she said. “And I think it does put the administrators in a really hard spot because everyone’s definition of appropriate is going to vary greatly.”
Board member Randy Davison said the school needs to set a positive dress code for success when students head out into the real world.
“I had people in our neighborhood who went to Kennett and they’re older people, and in their day they had to kneel and if their skirt wasn’t to their knees, they were sent home,” he said. “It’s called respect to the building and respect of yourself. If I was to hire people in the business world, I guarantee that half of them if they wore some of the clothes that I’ve seen, they would be sent home.”
Colleague Ryan Wallace agreed with Lentini, saying shirts should come down to the top of the pants, shorts or skirts.
“Having been around administrators in the past, having to determine what’s appropriate and not appropriate it is difficult,” he said. “I think we have to give them a definition to go by, instead of just being open to interpretation.”
Mosca asked KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter for his input.
“My feeling is that it does push my comfort levels,” said Carpenter. “I do understand the students’ perspective of trying to be body positive, image positive. One of the things that we’ve run into especially is having a dress code and trying to apply it. It gets applied differently, based on a student’s body shape, and that’s very difficult. And that’s hard for us because we’re trying to not do that.”
Carpenter said the language is difficult to define.
“We don’t want to have to walk around with a tape measure,” he said. “I know (staff) don’t want to have to determine what percentage (of a student’s belly) can be exposed.”
He added: “I know that (the students) worked hard to do this. And I know that the style of clothes has changed so much. It used to be the low-rise jeans that were in and now it’s the mom jeans (high-waist jeans), which was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit years ago, so I think it’s a policy that’s always going to be a challenge.
“I’d like to think we can figure this out between the board, the administration and the students,” Carpenter continued. “We have a lot of smart people and maybe somehow we can come to something that defines this as appropriate. I just can tell you, I don’t have a good solution right now.”
