CONWAY — A student dress code policy was first adopted by the Conway School Board on Feb. 24, 1997. It was reviewed with no change in October 1999 and Feb. 26, 2003; a revision was adopted on June 21, 2005 and on May 14, 2007; reviewed with no change on March 11, 2009; a revision was adopted on Aug. 23, 2010; it was again reviewed with no change on Nov. 26, 2012, Jan. 7, 2013 and June 13, 2013; and revisions were adopted Feb. 8, 2016 and June 27, 2016.
Here is the new proposed dress code:
Mission statement
Schools are responsible for ensuring that student attire, hairstyle, jewelry and personal items do not interfere with the health or safety of any student and do not contribute to a hostile or intimidating environment for ay student."
Beliefs
• Students would be able to dress and style their hair for school in a manner that express their individuality without fear of unnecessary discipline or body shaming.
• Students should be treated equally and the dress code will not reinforce or increase the marginalization of any group or be more strictly enforced against individuals because of racial identity, ethnicity, gender identity, gender expression, gender nonconformity, sexual orientation, cultural or religious identity, household income, body size/type or body maturity.
• Students should not face unnecessary barriers to school attendance because of the dress code.
• Students should be able to dress comfortably within their school environment."
Students must wear
• All students are expected to be neat and clean.
• Top (shirt, blouse, sweater, sweatshirt, tank, etc.): A shirt is an item of clothing beyond an undergarment and needs to be of appropriate length.
• Bottom (pants, shorts, skirt, dres, etc.).
• Footwear (must have a sole).
• Hats may be worn in the halls and in the classroom at the teacher’s discretion, but not allowed to be worn in the auditorium."
Students may not wear clothing, jewelry or personal items that
• Include pornographic images, contain threats, swears or that promote illegal or violent conduct such as the unlawful use of weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco or drug paraphernalia.
• Demonstrate hate group association/affiliation and/or use hate speech targeting groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious affiliation or other protected groups.
• Intentionally show private parts (nipples, genitals or buttocks).
• Does not cover private parts in opaque (not able to be seen-through) material so that undergarments are not visible. Visible straps and waistbands are accepted.
• Covers the student’s face to the extent that the student is not identifiable (except clothing/headgear worn for a religious or medical purpose)."
Athletic section
• All sport uniforms are approved by the administration.
• All practice clothing must follow the written dress code."
