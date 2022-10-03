Conway School Board member Joe Mosca made the motion on Sept. 12 for the board to host two community forums — one in November and a second in January — to gather input on the possible closure of an elementary school and relocating the sixth grade to the middle school. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Conway School Board plans to host a pair of public forums to gather input on possibly closing an elementary school and whether it should move sixth graders to Kennett Middle School, creating a grade 6-8 campus.
Board member Joe Mosca made the motion at the Sept. 12 meeting, saying, “I make a motion that we hold two community forums — one in November before the holidays and another in January after the holidays — to get input from the community,” he said. “We can do that jointly with school closing maybe and that gives us time to formulate what we're going to do.”
Michelle Capozzoli, chair, seconded.
The board had voted 4-2 on Aug. 8 to relocate sixth-graders from John H. Fuller Elementary, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree elementary schools to Kennett Middle for the 2023-24 school year. Cassie Capone, Randy Davison, Barbara Lyons and Ryan Wallace voted in the majority; Capozzoli and Mosca were opposed.
But in an abrupt about-face, the board on Aug. 22 reversed its decision. Lyons and Wallace even apologized for their votes.
Wallace made a motion to reconsider and Lyons offered a second. After a 90-minute discussion, the board voted 5-1 against moving the sixth grade next year.
On Sept. 12, the topic was once again an agenda item.
Davison said he believed the number of faculty that were at that meeting "put pressure on the board. I think that as a board, we really need to stand our ground. …You have to stand by what your vote is, move ahead and do due diligence in regards to educating the students of this district and look out for the taxpayers and be fiscally responsible. That's our job here.”
Lyons said she had made a mistake.
“I knew that night when I got home, I did not do my due diligence with that vote,” she said. “Before any emails came in, before community members reached out to me, before staff, before anything, I reached out to Michelle, and said, I think I made a mistake. How can I get this back on the table?”
Lyons added: “I got caught up in the logistics and the financials and I left out the education piece, and, most importantly, the students and how it was going to affect them.”
Capozzoli contends the board has yet to do its due diligence on closing a school or moving sixth-graders to the middle school.
“I also felt that at this point in time, we are not thinking strategically, we're not looking at all of our facilities, how we are giving out education,” she said.
Capozzoli, who chairs the board’s co-curricular committee, said members of that committee “were disappointed that the impact of moving the sixth grade wasn't even discussed at the co-curricular level and how that was going to affect sports. And I agree.
She added: “Do we need to look at our facilities and maybe move the sixth grade? Yes, I do, but I think we need to do it in a more strategic manner."
Capozzoli wants to hear from the community "because, honestly, there have been some people that have come forward from our public that have spoken and have made me think about things. I appreciate that, so I do want to hear from our community.”
Davison believes the board needs to state which elementary school it feels should be shuttered. But Capozzoli disagreed
“I will not support saying which school until this board actually looks at all of our facilities and how best to use them, instead of saying, ‘Well, you can't touch this building, you can't touch this building, but you can only close one of these two,’” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.