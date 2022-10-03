Conway School Board - community forum - Joe Mosca

Conway School Board member Joe Mosca made the motion on Sept. 12 for the board to host two community forums — one in November and a second in January — to gather input on the possible closure of an elementary school and relocating the sixth grade to the middle school. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway School Board plans to host a pair of public forums to gather input on possibly closing an elementary school and whether it should move sixth graders to Kennett Middle School, creating a grade 6-8 campus.

Board member Joe Mosca made the motion at the Sept. 12 meeting, saying, “I make a motion that we hold two community forums — one in November before the holidays and another in January after the holidays — to get input from the community,” he said. “We can do that jointly with school closing maybe and that gives us time to formulate what we're going to do.”

