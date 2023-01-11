CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted 4-0-1 on Monday night to not put a non-binding warrant article on the school warrant in April, asking voters if they support closing an elementary school. While the board is not asking for public input at this time, that doesn’t mean it has stopped studying the matter according to board member Mike DiGregorio.

“Unfortunately, (the Sun) is making it sound as though there’s no movement forward or we aren’t looking into whether we should or should not close the school,” DiGregorio said. “And, I think that’s not fair to the people in this town as to what’s happening.”

