CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted 4-0-1 on Monday night to not put a non-binding warrant article on the school warrant in April, asking voters if they support closing an elementary school. While the board is not asking for public input at this time, that doesn’t mean it has stopped studying the matter according to board member Mike DiGregorio.
“Unfortunately, (the Sun) is making it sound as though there’s no movement forward or we aren’t looking into whether we should or should not close the school,” DiGregorio said. “And, I think that’s not fair to the people in this town as to what’s happening.”
He added: “Hopefully, you’ll get that point across that we are looking into it and trying to figure things out, but not necessarily with that non-binding referendum that really does nothing. At some point, absolutely public input is going to be needed. Not now, not until things are figured out a little bit more.”
In June, the board voted to place a non-binding article on the warrant seeking voter input on whether to close a school or not. The board had planned to tinker with the wording of the question in the months that followed but apparently never got to that point.
The article was not rescinded until a reporter brought up the issue under media questions on Monday. Superintendent Kevin Richard recommended that the board take formal action to remove the article although it had not been included among the warrant articles moving forward at this time.
At the Dec. 12 meeting of the board’s ad hoc school closure committee, Mosca, who chairs the committee and initially proposed the warrant article, didn’t think the timing was right for it to proceed forward this year.
“I think at this point, it’s too soon because we don’t have any answers,” he said. “I missed the work session that took place before the last board meeting (on Nov. 28). I think part of what came out of that work session is that we don’t have enough information at this time to move forward.”
Mosca added: “We don’t want to just haphazardly put something out there on the warrant. We want to be able to say these are the reasons why we’re suggesting this. At this point, we just don’t have that. I would rather err on the side of caution and wait a year and do it right then.”
Board member Randy Davison on Monday thought the board could be moving along a little swifter in part because Mosca and current board chair Michelle Capozzoli do not plan to run for reelection in April.
“I’m very confused because both of you are going off in April,” Davison said indicating the board would have to start the process again from scratch with new members.
“Randy, Randy, you’ve said it 57 times already, you’re like Heinz ketchup,” Mosca said.
“You’re going to be leaving,” Davison replied.
“I know that,” Mosca responded.
Mosca, DiGregorio, Barbara Lyons and Ryan Wallace voted to remove the article while Davison abstained. Capozzoli and Capone were not at Monday’s meeting.
After Mosca, the board’s vice chair, adjourned the meeting, Davison continued about Capozzoli and Mosca leaving the board.
“It seems like we’re letting time run out,” he said. “You’re being lame ducks.”
“Randy, I can tell you, I’m working as hard today as I did when I started (six years ago),” Mosca said.
“I can attest to that,” Richard said.
The school closure committee (Capozzoli and Mosca of the school board; budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel; Richard; Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; SAU Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle), which has met six times, voted 3-1-1 on June 2 to close an elementary school. Only the school board and budget committee representatives are voting members.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca, the committee chair, constituted the majority, while Capozzoli abstained and Jessica Whitelaw, who left the board in July, was opposed.
Marvel and Jost originally named Pine Tree as the one to close, while Mosca said it should be John H. Fuller. But in mid-July, Marvel sided with Mosca.
Pine Tree opened in 1990, while John Fuller and Conway Elementary date back to 1957.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million to start, and the savings would increase annually, according to district officials.
The facilities use committee is scheduled to meet next on March 16.
