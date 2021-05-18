CONWAY — Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini on May 10 handed down committee assignments through next April at the board's first in-person meeting in more than 14 months, held at the Professional Development Center.
The assignments included new member Ryan Wallace, who was assigned to seven committees and will be the board’s primary representative to the municipal budget committee.
Wallace, who is a sergeant with the Conway Police Department, asked whether fulfilling this duty, especially voting on recommending warrant articles, might be a conflict as he is a town employee.
In view of that, Lentini said that perhaps members could rotate serving in that position.
“I was going to recommend that we take turns on that ... because it isn’t necessary I think to have one person being there the entire time,” he said. “When it comes to the actual budget season, if necessary, I am willing to do that part.”
School board member Joe Mosca, who chaired the budget committee for five years, disagreed with Lentini on splitting the duties.
“There are all sorts of discussions that take place,” he said. “If Ryan goes to three meetings, and then I went to three meetings, Ryan doesn’t know half of the things that took place, and the same goes for me."
“The area where I work is within the entire town budget, so I wouldn’t be able to vote on anything,” said Wallace.
With 17 members on the budget committee, Mosca reminded the board that Wallace’s abstention on the town budget would be “just one vote out of 15-17 votes.”
Board member Randy Davison, who served on the budget committee before running for school board, said he abstained on school votes that might have affected his wife, Therese Davison, who teaches music at Kennett High School.
"My suggestion is, like on this board when it comes up and it’s a financial concern for me, I would abstain on that section of it," he told Wallace.
Davison added: “I don’t think that piecing it out would work all that well. If we did that, when it came time to vote in February, that would mean all the people who went to the individual meetings would need to come and vote.”
Davison offered to serve as the board’s representative to the budget committee.
“Let’s continue the conversation,” Lentini said.
The following is all of the board's other committee assignments:
• Budget Committee: Lentini, Michelle Capozzoli, Courtney Burke, Wallace, Jessica Whitelaw, Joe Mosca and Randy Davison (the entire school board).
• Policy Committee: Lentini (chair), Davison and Mosca.
• Personnel Committee: Capozzoli (chair), Burke.
• CATE (Conway Annual Teacher Evaluation): Whitelaw and Burke.
• SAU 9 Wellness Committee: Whitelaw.
• Project SUCCEED: Burke.
• SAU 9 Board: All members participate, with Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson board members. Meets every other month, rotates from town to town.
• SAU Facilities Committee: Davison (chair) and Burke. Along with members from other SAU 9 towns, oversees the SAU facility requirements.
• Conway Education Association Negotiations: Lentini (chair), Whitelaw and Mosca. A three-year contract was approved by voters in 2000. The committee negotiates the contract for the Conway Education Association teachers union. It also negotiates health insurance for the union.
• AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Negotiations: Lentini (chair), Mosca and Whitelaw. The committee negotiates all matters about compensation and benefits for the bus drivers, etc. Just approved a new three-year contract last month.
• CESP (Conway Education Support Personnel) Negotiations: Mosca (chair), Whitelaw and Lentini. The district is in the second year of a three-year contract so the committee will become active this fall. Negotiates all matters about compensation and benefits for aides and administrative staff.
• Facilities/Transportation Committee: Davison (chair) and Burke. Oversees school district facilities, makes recommendations for maintenance and other improvements. It also focuses on the transport of students and the health of the bus fleet.
• Professional Development/Curriculum and Assessment: Capozzoli (chair) and Burke. Meets monthly.
• Technology Committee: Whitelaw and Wallace. Members serve as board representatives to SAU-chaired technology committee.
• Co-curricular Committee: Capozzoli (chair) and Davison. Provides oversight of co-curricular activities.
• CEA Co-curricular Committee: Capozzoli.
• SAU 9 Executive Committee: Lentini and Capozzoli. The role is to advise the SAU 9 board.
• Joint Boards (SAU 9 and 13): Davison, Burke and Wallace. Three board members from Conway and three from each sending town are included. Meets quarterly.
• Student Handbook Committee: Wallace. Oversees any necessary changes to the yearly student manual.
• Calendar Committee: Lentini. Oversees any necessary changes to the yearly student calendar.
• School to Career Committee and representative to the Career and Technical Center Advisory Committee: Whitelaw and Wallace.
• Strategic Planning Steering Committee: Capozzoli and Lentini. Meets quarterly and is working on the next five-year plan.
• Ad Hoc Late Start: Lentini (chair). The committee, which hopes to include representation from across SAU 9 and SAU 13, is exploring a later start time for the high school while looking at logistics if such a move were to happen.
• Food Service Committee: Whitelaw (chair) and Burke.
• New Hampshire School Board Delegate: Burke. The representative travels to Concord for an annual meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.