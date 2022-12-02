CONWAY — South Carolina, the state that threw President Joe Biden a political lifeline in 2020 may be rewarded by the current commander-in-chief at New Hampshire’s expense.
Biden announced Thursday night that he wants the Palmetto State, not the Granite State, to hold the first-in-the-nation primary in 2024.
Under Biden’s proposal to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee, which started meeting Thursday, South Carolina would lead off the 2024 primaries on Feb. 6, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 13, with Georgia to follow Feb. 20 and Michigan Feb. 27.
“We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window,” Biden wrote in a letter to DNC members. “As I said in February 2020, you cannot be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you have overwhelming support from voters of color — and that includes Black, Brown and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.”
New Hampshire has had the distinction of hosting the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, beginning in 1920. State law, adopted in 1975, stipulates that the presidential primary “shall be on the second Tuesday in March (the date when town meetings and non-partisan municipal elections are traditionally held), but that the Secretary of State must, if necessary, change the date to ensure that the New Hampshire primary will take place at least seven days before any ‘similar election’ in any other state.”
New Hampshire’s secretary of state, David Scanlan, has promised to hold the earliest primary.
“We have a state law that New Hampshire will go at least seven days before any other state,” Scanlan said by phone Friday, adding, “It’s really too early to react (to Biden’s proposal) because there are other shoes that may drop. We’ll have to wait to see what develops.”
The news was not well-received by the N.H. delegation and state officials.
“In New Hampshire, it doesn’t matter how much money you have, where you come from or who knows your name — in our primary, everyone has a fair shot,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen stated. “It’s tremendously disappointing that the President failed to understand the unique role that New Hampshire plays in our candidate selection process as the first primary state.”
She added: “It’s a shame the White House’s short-sighted decision risks splintering attention from candidates, denying voters crucial opportunities to connect with candidates and hear their visions and policy priorities. As frustrating as this decision is, it holds no bearing over when we choose our primary date: New Hampshire’s State law stipulates that we will hold the ‘First-in-the-Nation’ primary. That status remains unchanged as we are bound by State statute. We look forward to hosting candidates in New Hampshire for the 2024 presidential primary and showing the country that we should continue to be entrusted with the ‘First-in-the-Nation’ primary that yields timely, reliable results with a process that levels the playing field for all candidates, regardless of clout or background.”
Fellow U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan agreed with her colleague, also issuing a statement.
"I strongly oppose the President's deeply misguided proposal, but make no mistake, New Hampshire's law is clear and our primary will continue to be First in the Nation,” she stated. “New Hampshire does democracy better than anywhere else and makes better candidates and better presidents as a result of our First in the Nation Primary. Because of our state's small size, candidates from all walks of life — not just the ones with the largest war chests — are able to compete and engage in the unique retail politics that are a hallmark of our state.”
This was one decision made by Biden that has drawn bipartisan support among political rivals. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican just elected to a fourth term, agreed with Hassan and Shaheen, both Democrats.
“This was Joe Biden’s decision, and once again, he blew it," Sununu stated Friday. "For over 100 years, we have set the model for the rest of the country with consistently high voter turnout and accurate election results. It’s a terrible disservice by Democrats to try and strip Granite Staters of the First in the Nation status that they have worked hard and earned time and time again.
He added: “The good news is that our primary will still be first and the nation will not be held to a substandard process dictated by Joe Biden and the Democrat Party."
Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01), a Democrat, was not happy with the face of his party.
“I will continue to work with state and party leaders to uphold our law and ensure our primary remains first on the calendar,” he said in a release Thursday night. “The face-to-face conversations in living rooms, small businesses and town halls across our state make better candidates, and I look forward to welcoming Democratic and Republican candidates to campaign in our state ahead of the First-In-The-Nation Primary in 2024.”
Biden has not felt the love of the First in the Nation Primary in the Granite State.
In 2008, he received less than 1 percent of the vote, finishing sixth with 638 votes behind Hillary Clinton, 112,404 (39.09 percent); Barack Obama, 104,815 (36.45 percent); Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina, 28,699 (16.94 percent); New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, 13,239 (4.6 percent); and Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio, 3,891 (1.35 percent).
In 2020, he finished a distant fifth and actually left the state before the votes were counted, heading to …South Carolina.
In the N.H. Democratic Presidential Primary, Bernie Sanders of Vermont won with 76,384 votes (25.5 percent), followed by former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, 72,454 (24.3 percent); Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, 58,714 (19.7 percent); Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 27,429 (9.2 percent); and Biden, 24,944 (8.4 percent).
Held on Feb. 29, the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary saved Biden’s aspirations for the White House. He won and won convincingly, and soon thereafter his party rallied arrow d him and went on to make him its nominee.
Biden received more votes in the Palmetto State than his next four closest rivals. He won South Carolina with 262,336 votes (48.6 percent), followed by Sanders, 106,605 (19.8 percent); California businessman Tom Steyer, 61,140 (11.3 percent); Buttigieg, 44,217 (8.2 percent); and Warren, 38,120 (7.1 percent).
Under Biden’s recommendation, Iowa, which has led off the first-in-the-nation caucuses since the 1970s, won’t have a role in any of the early state voting.
Scott Brennan, a member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee who is pushing to maintain Iowa’s place on the calendar, told the Des Moines Register that Biden’s recommendation was a “complete kick in the teeth.”
"Iowa should not allow coastal headwinds to blow away Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said in a statement Friday.
This isn’t the first time New Hampshire’s status has been threatened. In 2007, several states, including Michigan, tried to squeeze New Hampshire out of its first-in-the-nation primary position by moving their own dates up, but New Hampshire successfully fought them off.
“This is a more formal challenge by the DNC wanting to change the (primary) calendar,” Scanlan said.
Bill Gardner, who was the longest-serving secretary of state in the country until he retired in 2020 after completing his 22nd two-year term, was widely recognized as the guardian of the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary during his tenure before passing the baton to Scanlan. It was an honor he held in the highest esteem.
"When the bill was put in to separate town meeting from the primary, it was initially thought that the governor should set the primary date," Gardner said during a 2018 interview at the Sun. "But, the governor said that would make things political, that there would be too much of a temptation to play around with the primary dates for political gain. It was decided the secretary of state because the office is non-political, would make the most sense to set the date."
